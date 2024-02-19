Celebrity style guide: Suki Waterhouse

Singer, actress, model, and all-round cool girl Suki Waterhouse has made a name for herself in the fashion world, becoming a regular front-row celeb at designer events, including Fendi’s Paris Fashion Week show in Autumn 2023. Over her decade in the spotlight, Waterhouse’s wardrobe has evolved to capture her unique, elegant but easy-going style which she continues to rock whilst pregnant with her first baby with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

The Bangs

A guide to Waterhouse’s style could not begin without talking about her effortless, Jane Birkin-style bangs which are the perfect accessory alongside her vintage meets early 2000s indie style. Alongside her long tousled layers and messy blow-out, her lived-in bangs add another element to her 60s/70s-esque style that we’ve particularly seen in the wake of her role as Karen Sirko in the popular Daisy Jones & The Six series, adapted from the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Enough said – her bangs just look really cool.

Worn-in makeup

Alongside the iconic bangs, Waterhouse is often seen in what looks like relatively minimal makeup. With a skin-like finish to all her looks – even her Red Carpet appearances – Waterhouse told ELLE that cold rollers are her go-to for a glowy and de-puffed base. A guide to Suki Waterhouse’s style has to cover her iconic, slightly messy eyeliner that is always the focal point of her makeup looks; revealing that she’s even used a hotel key-card to get a sharp wing, her eye looks always have a sort of lived-in feel that oozes effortless coolness.

Mesh

Onstage, the more messy, 2000s indie-rockstar elements of Waterhouse’s style have definitely shone as she often pairs mesh vests with a simple bralette and low-rise trousers for some of her more casual performance outfits. Waterhouse’s personal style, though, has also made its way onto the red carpet, as she wore a mesh, floral vintage Fendi piece at the 2023 Met Gala – a testament to her own personal involvement in her styling since, in her own words to Harper’s Bazaar, “every single decision and thing that goes on my back has to come from me.”

Metallics and glitter

In recent months, Waterhouse has also worn some more striking onstage outfits laden with metallic and glittery fabrics. Announcing her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Waterhouse wore a beautifully fitted pink glittery dress, paired with sparkly mesh tights and gold knee-high boots – naturally. Despite the move away from her more understated looks, Waterhouse’s effortless ‘oh I just threw this on’ style still shone through. Baby bump on show, Suki Waterhouse proves that more is sometimes more.

Fur

A signature Suki Waterhouse look is simply not complete without some kind of fur – be it an enormous fur coat, fur-trimmed accessories, or a colourful fur gilet for her onstage looks. This has got to be the cool-girl staple, making any look seem put-together with minimal effort. Dare I say it, but it’s very Alexa Chung, another fashion icon and pioneer in the world of 2000s indie style.

Though I might never forgive her for tearing apart Rosie and Alex in the 2014 British masterpiece that is Love, Rosie, you can’t deny that Suki Waterhouse has the effortlessly chic look absolutely nailed.