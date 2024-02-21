21st February 2024
University round-up: new 24/7 helpline, (nearly) oldest-ever graduate, and a rise in burglaries
By Grace Hilton
Read the latest news from UK universities, featuring a new 95-year-old graduate and the rollout of a new 24/7 helpline service
Kingston University celebrates its oldest-ever graduate
At 95, Dr Marjot is now one of the UK’s oldest-ever graduates. 96-year-old Archie White remains the current record holder after he graduated from the University of Brighton in 2021.
Professor at the University of Bristol suffered discrimination due to anti-Zionist beliefs, tribunal rules
