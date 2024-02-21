University round-up: new 24/7 helpline, (nearly) oldest-ever graduate, and a rise in burglaries

An employment tribunal determined that the sociology professor was unfairly terminated from his position.

It was concluded that his anti-Zionist beliefs were a philosophical belief and therefore a protected characteristic under section 10 of the Equality Act 2010.

The Union of Jewish Students expressed concern that the ruling could establish a concerning precedent regarding what can be said on campus about Jewish students, potentially making Jewish students “less safe.”

Manchester Metropolitan University introduces new 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support

Manchester Metropolitan University has launched a free 24/7 helpline from Spectrum.Life.

The service provides access to a digital platform containing useful resources aimed at promoting both physical and mental well-being.

The helpline provides students with access to a qualified counsellor 24/7, allowing them to seek support at any hour of the day or night.

It offers immediate, confidential support for a wide range of mental health issues, including, addiction, depression, anxiety, stress, grief and bereavement, as well as work-life balance issues .

Students can access the 24/7 helpline by using one of the following:

Student Helpline freephone number (UK): 0808 238 9888

Outside of the UK: 00353 1518 0277

Student Helpline WhatsApp: Text “Hi” to (+44) 7418 360 780

Rise in burglaries in Durham has left students feeling unsafe