gracehilton
21st February 2024

University round-up: new 24/7 helpline, (nearly) oldest-ever graduate, and a rise in burglaries

Read the latest news from UK universities, featuring a new 95-year-old graduate and the rollout of a new 24/7 helpline service
Credit: Heatheronhertravels.com @ http://www.heatheronhertravels.com/

Kingston University celebrates its oldest-ever graduate

Dr. David Marjot, aged 95, obtained a Masters’ degree in Modern European Philosophy, making him the oldest individual to graduate from the University.

Accompanied by his son and son-in-law, Dr Marjot received a resounding standing ovation from both his peers and the audience as he made his way across the stage to receive his degree, which was presented to him by Kingston University Provost Professor Helen Laville.

At 95, Dr Marjot is now one of the UK’s oldest-ever graduates. 96-year-old Archie White remains the current record holder after he graduated from the University of Brighton in 2021.

Professor at the University of Bristol suffered discrimination due to anti-Zionist beliefs, tribunal rules

Professor David Miller, who was sacked by the University of Bristol for alleged antisemitic remarks, has won a “landmark decision” stating that he was treated unfairly because of his anti-Zionist views.

An employment tribunal determined that the sociology professor was unfairly terminated from his position.

It was concluded that his anti-Zionist beliefs were a philosophical belief and therefore a protected characteristic under section 10 of the Equality Act 2010.

The Union of Jewish Students expressed concern that the ruling could establish a concerning precedent regarding what can be said on campus about Jewish students, potentially making Jewish students “less safe.”

Manchester Metropolitan University introduces new 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support

Manchester Metropolitan University has launched a free 24/7 helpline from Spectrum.Life.

The service provides access to a digital platform containing useful resources aimed at promoting both physical and mental well-being.

The helpline provides students with access to a qualified counsellor 24/7, allowing them to seek support at any hour of the day or night.

It offers immediate, confidential support for a wide range of mental health issues, including, addiction, depression, anxiety, stress, grief and bereavement, as well as work-life balance issues .

Students can access the 24/7 helpline by using one of the following:

Student Helpline freephone number (UK): 0808 238 9888
Outside of the UK: 00353 1518 0277
Student Helpline WhatsApp: Text “Hi” to (+44) 7418 360 780

Rise in burglaries in Durham has left students feeling unsafe

According to a Freedom of Information Request by Palatinate, Durham’s student newspaper, 317 burglaries were reported in residential properties and dwellings in the DH1 region in 2023.

The number of reported burglaries has nearly doubled since 2021, with a 60% increase in residential burglaries in the past year alone.

Crimestoppers, an independent charity focused on empowering individuals to report and prevent crime, initiated a campaign in November 2023 to raise awareness about “sneak-in” burglaries in Durham.

