Not just another New Year deal: A review of Lucky Ramen

Lucky Ramen: where do I start?

Step into a world where savoury broths dance with delicate noodles and where fresh fish melts in your mouth like butter. Let’s be honest, all of us students are facing a financial drought at the minute. With Christmas having recently passed, I know I for one am counting down the days until the next student loan drop already. However, being in my last year at university I am eager to try as many restaurants as possible before it’s too late. So, I have been on the search for some of the best deals being offered by the Manchester food scene.

I heard of Lucky Ramen, located in Ancoats (13 Blossom Street) through a friend and couldn’t wait to try it. This haven of ramen and sushi delights is offering irresistible discounts: 50% off ramen every Monday and Tuesday and an amazing half-price sushi every Wednesday. The discount is limited to tables of four but honestly, it’s not one to miss.

The interior itself is simple and quite small, which explains why they take walk-ins only. They also have a small outside area with heaters, which is where we sat for our visit. The wait time for food was very short which, again, was a massive bonus, and the staff were lovely, offering us their recommendations.

Whilst visiting, we ordered the Tuna Suraisu to share as a starter and we both chose their renowned Tonkatsu Ramen for main. However, narrowing the decision down was difficult with Crispy Duck Bao Buns (£10.90 for two), Black Cod Croquettes (£8.90), Gyozas (£7.9 for prawn), and Crab Tempura (£8.90) all taking our fancy as appetisers.

Not only this, but the decision as to what ramen to order was also a struggle. I was in conflict, debating between their creamy Miso Beef Ribeye and King Prawn Miso-Ma ramen (£7.45 discounted) and the traditional best-selling Crispy Duck Tonkotsu (£8.45 discounted). As well as an array of other flavoured meat and fish-based ramens, they also offer the Buddha Bowl, a vegan plant-based broth with charred oyster mushrooms, tofu, broccoli, truffle, confit garlic, shitake, and pickled bamboo (only £6.95 with discount). There really is something for everyone.

Beginning with the Tuna Suraisu was one of the best decisions we made. It was incredible and – no exaggeration – we were licking the plate clean. It had a perfect balance between the sweet tartness of the mandarin ponzu with the salty crispy shallots and goma dressing (seaweed). The tuna itself was beautifully seared, making it tender and fresh tasting. Alongside this, the burnt garlic on top added an extra punch of flavour. Overall, I’d give the dish a 10/10 and would definitely recommend it.

Now onto the star of the show, the Crispy Duck Tonkotsu. The duck itself was soft and flavoursome with crispy, salty skin. It came with an ajitama egg (simply a soy sauce-cured hard-boiled egg) which had that kick of soy and was lovely and gooey inside. It also had confit garlic, pickled bamboo, shitake mushrooms, roasted sesame seeds, nori, green onions, and crispy chilli oil.

Often I find with ramen that a tonkatsu broth can be too rich, but Lucky Ramen’s broth was creamy with just the right amount of depth. The pickled bamboo also added a sour taste to break up the flavours further, whilst the noodles were traditional and had a nice bite to them. The portion size was very generous and we both left full and very satisfied with the meal, especially given the price we paid.

Lucky Ramen is open Monday to Saturday 5pm-10pm for dinner service and Sunday 5pm-9pm. Their sushi menu is also vast, with the best seller being the Dragon Roll.

They have also very recently introduced a new Asian-inspired brunch Wednesday-Friday (10am-3pm) and Saturday- Sunday (9am-3pm). Included on the menu are Korean Fried Chicken with French Toast, Aromatic Duck on Toast with Poached Eggs, and Balinese Pulled Pork on Toasted Sourdough.

Lucky Ramen’s enticing blend of ramen and sushi, along with their generous 50% off deals, guarantees a memorable dining experience that won’t break the bank.