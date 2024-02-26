Record 159 students apply to LeadMCR

In this year’s LeadMCR, a record 159 applicants have applied to become Executive Officers at the University of Manchester Students’ Union.

This has since reduced to 144 applicants.

For the third year running, the most applied to role is the Activities and Culture officer, with 34 applicants. This is the same number as the total number of applicants for all roles in 2022.

Incumbent Robbie Beale is ineligible to run again having already held the post for two years.

In contrast, the role with the fewest applicants is that of Postgraduate Research, with only 6 applicants. Ansab Ali, the incumbent, is, like Beale, ineligible to rerun.

In the last two years, the role with the fewest applicants was Biology, Medicine, and Health, which was uncontested in 2022, and saw 3 applicants in 2023. However, this year, there are 16 applicants to the role.

This surpasses last year’s total of 84 which at that time was the second-largest total in the history of LeadMCR. The record had previously been set in 2016, when there were 107 applicants.

Last year saw 10000 students voting, constituting over 20% of the student body.

Campaigning starts from February 23. Voting opens on March 4, and results are announced on March 7.

The information in this article is accurate as of 15:26 on Wednesday 21 February 2024.