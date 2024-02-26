Skip to main content
jacobhartley
26th February 2024

Record 159 students apply to LeadMCR

159 students have applied, breaking the record set in 2016
Categories:
TLDR
Record 159 students apply to LeadMCR
Students’ Union. Credit: The Mancunion

In this year’s LeadMCR, a record 159 applicants have applied to become Executive Officers at the University of Manchester Students’ Union.

This has since reduced to 144 applicants.

For the third year running, the most applied to role is the Activities and Culture officer, with 34 applicants. This is the same number as the total number of applicants for all roles in 2022.

Incumbent Robbie Beale is ineligible to run again having already held the post for two years.

In contrast, the role with the fewest applicants is that of Postgraduate Research, with only 6 applicants. Ansab Ali, the incumbent, is, like Beale, ineligible to rerun.

In the last two years, the role with the fewest applicants was Biology, Medicine, and Health, which was uncontested in 2022, and saw 3 applicants in 2023. However, this year, there are 16 applicants to the role.

This surpasses last year’s total of 84 which at that time was the second-largest total in the history of LeadMCR. The record had previously been set in 2016, when there were 107 applicants.

Last year saw 10000 students voting, constituting over 20% of the student body.

Campaigning starts from February 23. Voting opens on March 4, and results are announced on March 7.

The information in this article is accurate as of 15:26 on Wednesday 21 February 2024.

Jacob Hartley

Jacob Hartley

co-Managing Editor (News and Current Affairs)

More Coverage

John Rylands Library to undergo major £7.6m transformation

John Rylands Library to undergo major £7.6m transformation

The John Rylands will undergo a £7.6m revision, allowing the building to meet mid-21st century needs
University round-up: new 24/7 helpline, (nearly) oldest-ever graduate, and a rise in burglaries

University round-up: new 24/7 helpline, (nearly) oldest-ever graduate, and a rise in burglaries

Read the latest news from UK universities, featuring a new 95-year-old graduate and the rollout of a new 24/7 helpline service
Students’ Union release statement in response to “Pro-Life Society” petition

Students’ Union release statement in response to “Pro-Life Society” petition

The Students’ Union Exec team has released a statement outlining their legal position in regards to the creation of and affiliation with new societies
Students’ Union addresses new Freedom of Speech Act

Students’ Union addresses new Freedom of Speech Act

The government’s new Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act will come into force from 1 August 2024 and aims to be a provision for freedom of speech and academic freedom across universities and Students’ Unions

Popular Articles