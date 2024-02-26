What TV show and film you should watch next based on your star sign

It’s that time of year where the weather is still dreary, the evenings are still dark, and everyone is putting off deadlines for as long as they can. So what better way to spend an evening than watching a new boxset or film? Of course you can’t risk picking something you won’t like so we’ve compiled a sure-fire list of recommendations based on your star sign! Obviously totally accurate – we’re positive you’ll love our suggestions…

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries as the cardinal sign of the Zodiac and a fire sign you are impatient and high energy so only a thriller or an action film would be appropriate for you. You need something that will keep you engaged and not end up in your collection of TV shows that you started but never finished. For your TV show, we would recommend Netflix’s Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley. This adrenaline-filled thriller based on the best-selling novel is only eight episodes long so even your attention span shouldn’t be defeated by this one. With a multitude of plot twists, cliffhangers, and all-out drama this series should be your next go-to. As for your next movie night pick, we would suggest a Marvel film specifically Iron Man. A classic of the MCU, this movie is full of high-stakes action sequences, plus Tony Stark is basically your spirit animal!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus you’re one of the most grounded signs and all about stability and logic so we’ve tried to find that middle ground between entertaining but not completely messing with your suspension of disbelief. You should try the Emmy-winning limited series Beef (2023) with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong about an instance of road rage that leads to an escalating feud between the pair. For something less intense, watch Past Lives (2024) – A24’s latest romantic drama about lost love, childhood, and soulmates. Described as a “must-see” by The Guardian, the film is melancholic and beautiful but also “simple and direct” so should definitely appeal to your star sign, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini you’re youthful at heart so you need something fun and upbeat. For your series recommendation, try Mr & Mrs Smith – the twist of the iconic 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. This time around two strangers come together on a mission undercover as a married couple, rather than being a husband and wife who find out that they’re spies sent to kill each other. An intriguing premise with plenty of romance and tension, we think you’ll enjoy this one. You should also watch Mean Girls (2024) if you haven’t already. Not only is it a throwback to the also iconic early 2000s film, but the musical element adds even more fun so it’s perfect for you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re the most sensitive sign of the Zodiac, Cancer, so we’ve tried to keep our recommendations as light-hearted as possible for you! Starting with a sitcom, Modern Family should be perfect for you to turn your mind off and enjoy a couple of hours of comedy. As for your film, we think you should watch or re-watch the Disney classic The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. This film is an ultimate comfort watch and perfect for a cosy night in after lectures.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos whilst you are known for being warm and charismatic, you also love theatrics, live for the drama, and obsess over luxuries so what better show for you than one about Manhattan’s elite? Gossip Girl is your ideal TV series with its gorgeous outfits and locations as well as plenty of drama. Sit back, get comfy, and imagine yourself living as an Upper West sider. Since you also love to stand out, Leos, we think you’d enjoy the film Sick of Myself (2022) – a black comedy that premiered in the UK at last year’s Manchester Film Festival.

Signe is self-absorbed; desperate to be recognised for something and consumed by her fantasy for her attention she makes herself ill using black market drugs, but at what cost? Dark, outrageous, and sometimes hard to watch because of its absurdity, we think you Leos would love Sick of Myself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos you’re intelligent and driven by the feeling of achievement so we think you’d enjoy a mystery thriller just to test your own detective skills. Lupin is a French series inspired by the classic novels about a thief who models himself on the book’s titular character in order to avenge his father. The first series was the most-watched non-English show at the time so we recommend the watch. Bonus points if you watch it without dubbing the audio!

Known for being perfectionists with an eye for detail, Virgos need a film with plenty to analyse so we think Saltburn is the just right for you. Saltburn has been a huge talking point since its release and not just because of that Jacob Elordi edit. Film critics have taken to the Internet to share how detailed and layered the film is with all of its nuances and symbolism so whether you fancy yourself as a film critic or simply just want to watch Jacob Elordi for two hours – this film is the one for you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Symbolised by the scales Libra, you are a sign known for its balance so we’ve recommended a TV show and film of different genres so you get a bit of everything. The perfect series for you to sink your teeth in next is Only Murders in the Building starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. What happens when a murder occurs in the apartment block of three true crime-loving tenants? They set out to solve it of course! The show itself balances comedy with edge-of-your-seat drama and with a new season coming out sometime this year this is a great series to start watching.

As for your film, we think you’d enjoy the British romcom Rye Lane. Described as “heartwarming” and “achingly human” on Rotten Tomatoes, the film follows two twenty-something-year-old Londoners at the end of bad break-ups who help each other deal with their exes. Rye Lane is a fun and uplifting watch so coupled with Only Murders in the Building should definitely tick your boxes.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio you are a very mysterious star sign so we had to think long and hard about this one. You guys enjoy the dark and the passionate so what TV show could be more appropriate than Lucifer (2016-2021)? The series originated on Prime before being picked up by Netflix and follows none other than the devil himself. Bored of hell, Lucifer runs a nightclub in L.A. before becoming involved with the City of Angels’ very own police force and Detective Chloe Decker. David Fincher’s latest film The Killer is a classic assassin thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. Procedural and almost surgical in nature, The Killer follows a hitman in his quest for revenge. With a soundtrack of entirely The Smiths, this film should be dark and angsty enough for all you Scorpios out there!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius you’re all about sports, travel, and exploring. You’re unafraid to be aspirational and take risks so we’ve found something to watch to fuel your desire for adventure. To start with try a sports docuseries like Break Point or Cheer to match your competitive spirit. When you’ve binge-watched those we’d recommend the action-adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). A sequel to the classic series that debuted in the 80s, the film is a classic race against time blockbuster that sees the return of Harrison Ford as the lead character as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

You’re disciplined and responsible, Capricorn, so you probably don’t let Netflix series and new releases get in the way of your studying or work. We’ll keep our recommendations short and sweet for you! Try the action series The Brothers Sun starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, and Sam Song Li for a gangster comedy show as your break from studying. With only eight episodes, we’re sure you can fit this one in. Then, if you have time, you should watch Knives Out (2019) for a cosy detective mystery with an all-star cast.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

Described as original yet analytical Aquarius, we think you would enjoy a docuseries something like National Geographic’s Atlas of Cursed Places which looks at the alleged curses found in places like the Bermuda Triangle. You would probably also enjoy a film as eccentric as you are with plenty to analyse from costumes to cinematography which is why we suggest Poor Things. Despite only being released in December the film has already garnered 13 Academy Award nominations second only to Oppenheimer‘s 14.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

Pisces you’re addicted to melancholy so when you need something to hit you in the feels we would suggest the Oscar-nominated tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, this film has “a real sadness” to it as it follows the dissolution of the friendship between the two men. Then, to make sure you’re not sad 100% of the time, Pisces, give One Day at a Time a go. This series is a reimagining of the 70s classic, following a Cuban-American family as Army-veteran Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) raises her two children with the help of her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno). The show balances the poignant and emotional with the uplifting and heart-warming perfectly, so is definitely worth the watch.