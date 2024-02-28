Pip Blom live in Liverpool: A new era for the Euro-indie ensemble

Celebrating the release of their third record, Bobbie, the crowd stood in anticipation for Pip Blom. They were supported by Vanity Fairy, an act markedly unique in today’s music scene, with much of her aesthetic and sound borrowed from the 70s and 80s; an almost synth-pop sounding backing track with vocal stylings like that of Kate Bush or Annie Lennox. She engaged with the crowd well, travelling through us and encouraging singalongs and dancing, as well as excitement for the main event.

When the headline act arrived, the anticipation was palpable – Pip Blom have acquired a diverse fanbase, with their sound incorporating classic rock riffs and choruses with a groovy, rhythmic twist that appeals to audiences of all ages. Opening with their 2023 single ‘Is This Love?’ from their most recent album, the band showed off their musical evolution – as their new releases display a more electronic, polished sound, with guitarist Tender lending his strong, almost theatrical vocals to the track, complementing those of lead singer, Pip.

Many tracks from their 2023 record proved single-worthy, with songs like ‘Tiger’, ‘Red’, and ‘Kiss Me By The Candlelight’ all garnering huge reactions from the room, being played with the unapologetic confidence you want to see from your favourite bands. Older favourites such as ‘Babies Are a Lie’ were also played to the delight of the crowd, showcasing the Lo-Fi, indie sound the band began to make their name with, in the bedroom pop scene of the late 2010s.

This was not my first time watching the group, as I caught their set on TRNSMT festival’s low-key River Stage back in 2022, a show where they came across as interesting and sweet, with less of a sureness and confidence than they appear to have acquired by now.

Pip Blom continues to be an underrated band, perceived by some as indie filler with nothing new to give to the scene; their discography and stage presence is strong and only improving, giving signs that big things could be in store for the Dutch ensemble. Their music is advancing, moving away from previous likenesses drawn to bands like the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg to incorporate more 80s influences and create a unique sound for this new era. Pip Blom are a definite must-see on this upcoming tour, and throughout the summer at the various festivals the band are attending, such as Cumbria’s Kendal Calling.