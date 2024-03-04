My bloody Valentine’s lookbook: Gothic date night outfits

Your next date is looming closer and closer, but you still don’t have an outfit to wear. It’s hard enough trying to find the perfect clothes to fit the occasion, and for the goth girls out there who exclusively deal in macabre garbs, you’ll want to flaunt your style to impress your date and maintain your iconic look. Need some help? I’ll assemble a simple style guide for the ghoulies who need a little bit of inspiration for the big night.

Shoes

A key goth staple would be a pair of chunky platform boots. With loads of brands and styles available now, you can get any manner of chunky boot to fit any outfit idea. A classic would be a pair of Doc Martens, reliable and fashionable. But if you want a bolder boot, you may opt for a knee-high Demonia kitted out with chains and metal accents. Lamoda’s heart collection may be more on theme for the occasion, with heart-shaped heels and buckles to show off your more romantic side. I love the bright red heel of the boots like the Broken Hearts platform, they add a great but subtle pop of colour to your look. These options may seem expensive, but there are plenty of dupes and sales on the store websites so you can grab yourself a bargain pair of date night shoes.

All about the details

Now for the cherry on top of your outfit, the jewellery! A simple bit of jewellery for goths of all nature is the humble choker. You may opt for a more bold statement piece like a dog collar or something more demure. A velvet band always marries up any outfit together nicely and adds that touch of fanciness to your evening. I’m quite fond of a Victorian-style choker, the opulent pendant in the middle makes it seem all the more extravagant, like a haunted lover is locked in there. Vivienne Westwood has a great array of chunky pearl chokers, but if you’re looking for something on more of a budget, you’ll find small alternative stores in places such as Afflecks Palace and websites like eBay have a wide range of gothic chokers on offer.

Lace, lace, lace! Textures are your biggest friend when assembling an outfit with a lot of dark colours, and some lace can easily make your clothes contrast. Whether you opt for a pair of lacy gloves or a lace-trimmed skirt, you’ll find that a little touch of pattern, or a lot if you love textures, makes your outfit all the more fun, perfect for wherever you’re going out on your date.

Corsets

Don’t know what top to wear for the day? Go for a corset. Having come back into trend, there are plenty of options for finding corsets in stores at a decent price. Urban Outfitters have a great range of varying corset colours and styles, especially in their sales you’re guaranteed to grab one on the cheap. I managed to get a gorgeous black corset with a ribbon-laced tie at the back for a tenner!

Corsets are also greatly versatile, you can layer them with a shirt or even wear them on their own to tailor your look to your taste. Pants, skirts, dresses, and a corset suit all with its fit and style, making your outfit planning all the easier. A great trend to come back for all the gothic girlies looking to hone in on that Victorian romance for their date.

Jackets

Manchester is always pretty brisk, especially now, so how do you bundle up while still maintaining that classic gothic look? Furs of course! Black and dark brown fur coats create that aristocratic gravitas to your date night outfit while still serving Victorian gloom. I love the silhouette of an Afghan coat, with fur cuffs you can’t go wrong. Local charity shops and vintage sales are guaranteed to sell a multitude of different fur coats for decent prices, so if you’re searching but can’t find anything in your budget on the highstreets, be sure to check them out. A practical yet still hauntingly chic addition to your look before you brave the bitter Manchester weather.