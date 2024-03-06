On Monday March 11, the vibrant heart of our University will come alive with an electrifying fusion of fashion, diversity, and charitable spirit. The countdown has begun, so secure your seat or spot on the runway floor for an unforgettable experience at the 2024 Fashion Society x LGBTQ+ Society Charity Fashion Show.



Following LGBTQ+ History Month in February, the Fashion Society and the LGBTQ+ Society are joining forces once again to create a night combining fashion, compassion, and community in the form of a fashion charity show. The night showcases clothing designed and modelled by Manchester’s own student body, utilizing second-hand donations to create unique outfits, and volunteer make-up artists and performers to create both looks and atmosphere.

Supporting Trans Mutual Aid Manchester: A cause close to our hearts

This year, all profits from this spectacular event will be donated to Trans Mutual Aid Manchester, an incredible charity dedicated to supporting the transgender community. Their mission, inspiring change and offering assistance to those in need, aligns seamlessly with the inclusive values of our university community and with the message sported by the Instagram page: “To provide a safe space to celebrate Queer expression.” Learn more about the charity’s impactful work on their website.

Tickets

This intersection of style and substance could not be more student or budget-friendly with early release tickets, made available on March 4, flying off the shelves at just £4 (standing tickets), while seated tickets are priced at just £6.50. Act fast – this is your chance to make a fashion statement while making a difference!

Event highlights

Runway Extravaganza: Witness cutting-edge designs and style statements designed by Manchester’s own as our models strut their stuff on the catwalk.

Live Performances: Be serenaded and entertained by the exceptional talents of our vibrant performers.

Silent Auction: Elevate your fashion sense by participating in the silent auction. Bid on select items showcased by the models – every winning bid contributes to Trans Mutual Aid Manchester.

Date & time

Doors to Academy 2 in the Students’ Union will open at 19:00 on the evening of March 11, with the runway show kicking off shortly after at 19:30. This student-led initiative is not just about fashion: it’s a celebration of unity, acceptance, and philanthropy. Grab your tickets now, and let’s make headlines by supporting Trans Mutual Aid Manchester together!