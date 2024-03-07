Introduction of new visa check-in replacement scheduled for September

The new system will assist students in fulfilling attendance requirements mandated by external bodies for accreditation, regulations, or legislation.

This follows criticism of the current visa check-in process, with students calling it “very intrusive” and saying that it “takes up a lot of time.”

In October, The Mancunion revealed that the current system for international student check-ins would remain until the end of the academic year.

Currently, students holding a Tier 4 visa are required to attend on-campus check-ins twice a week, as well as in academic sessions.