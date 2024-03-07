Skip to main content
gracehilton
7th March 2024

Introduction of new visa check-in replacement scheduled for September

Starting from September, a new visa check-in system will be introduced, using methods such as QR codes and a mobile app
Credit: John Mcarthur @ Unsplash

The current visa check-in process will be replaced from September 2024.

Starting in September, undergraduate and postgraduate students in taught programmes will be able to use a mobile app to check their attendance by scanning a QR code or entering a code provided during classes.

This is part of a new university-wide system offered by SEAtS Software.

The new system will assist students in fulfilling attendance requirements mandated by external bodies for accreditation, regulations, or legislation.

This follows criticism of the current visa check-in process, with students calling it “very intrusive” and saying that it “takes up a lot of time.”

In October, The Mancunion revealed that the current system for international student check-ins would remain until the end of the academic year.

Currently, students holding a Tier 4 visa are required to attend on-campus check-ins twice a week, as well as in academic sessions.

The announcement was made at an open meeting with students, hosted by Activities and Culture Officer Robbie Beale. The meeting’s focus was to discuss the visa check-in process and address concerns with senior University leaders.

Professors Danielle George and Steve Pettifer will be working the Students’ Union to incorporated student feedback.

