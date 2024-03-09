College Roundup: US edition

Maryland University bans all ‘Greek Life’ events

Following numerous reports of threats to safety as a result of sorority and fraternity hazings, the University of Maryland has ordered an end to its Greek Life activities “indefinitely.”

An emergency meeting was held with the college’s Fraternity & Sorority Life Councils on March 1, where these groups were made aware of misconduct allegations.

By March 2, UMD released a statement announcing the haunting of all Greek Life events, including “hosting any events, on or off-campus, where alcohol is present” and banning contact “with any new member or prospective new member.”

UMD’s student publication, The Diamondback, reports “The indefinite suspension affects at least 20 fraternities comprising the IFC and 16 sororities.” The Diamondback adds that this ban comes after last month’s ‘rush’ season, “many chapters are holding new member initiation events,” which are now forbidden from taking place.

UMD’s suspension of Greek activities comes after the University of Virginia suspended one of its Kappa Sigma frat. The suspension was a result of “a pledge who had been drinking heavily fell down a staircase and hit his head, leading to his hospitalization.”

There have been no reports on the specific hazing details behind UMD’s ban, however, the college has stated these activities have “threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

The University of Florida abandons DEI

In line with Florida’s Senate Bill 266, the University of Florida has fired its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) employees.

Students have reported feeling “let down.” The University’s African American Studies Program Director has warned that this layoff will impact retaining “high-end talent,” as minority students look elsewhere to study.

The University of Florida has assured that they are “unwavering in [their] commitment to universal human dignity.”

Bill 266 prohibits “specified educational institutions from expending funds for certain purposes.” Regulation 9.016 of the Bill orders that state universities “may not expend any state or federal funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities,” including “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” or engaging “in political or social activism.”

Last June the Supreme Court rejected Affirmative Action college admissions, with Justice Clarence Thomas arguing “Universities’ self-proclaimed righteousness does not afford them license to discriminate on the basis of race.”

In May 2023, the NAACP warned that Florida’s “aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs,” in education have made it a hostile state. The organisation warns racial and gender minorities that “Florida devalues and marginalises,” such groups.

According to Data USA, UF’s student population is 49.7% non-white. College Factual reports 58% of students are women, with 1 in 3 reporting unwanted sexual contact.

The University of Florida states it has “halted” its DEI focus, reallocating the $5 million DEI funding towards a “faculty recruitment fund.” This $5 million, The Independent Florida Alligator reports, makes up less than 1% of the annual UF budget.

$3.5 million financial fraud at NYU

A former NYU finance director (2012-2018) has been charged with second-degree grand larceny.

Manhattan District Attorney reports that the director, Cindy Tappe, “took advantage of her position as the NYU director of finance and administration by diverting funds that were intended to benefit students for her own personal gain.”

The amount “diverted” totals up to $3.5 million.

Prosecutors stated that the $3.5 million Tappe embezzled “came from a $23 million pot of state grant money that was supposed to go to programs for bilingual and special education students. The terms of the grants dictated that a percentage of it be paid to “certified minority- and women-owned business enterprises.”

According to New York University’s student publication, Washington Square News, in the final year of being financial director, Tappe was confronted by a colleague following the discovery of misdirected payments. She later left to work at Yale.

While Tappe was still a finance director at NYU, her colleagues’ concerns transpired into an internal investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Tappe used this diverted money to make home renovations, including adding a brand-new swimming pool to her $1.9 million home.

Fox Bussiness adds that around $660,000 was stolen for personal expenses such as these. Tappe made and used “fictitious invoices” created to legitimise the redirection of public funds.

On April 16, 2024, Tappe will begin her five-year probation sentence. In addition to her probation, the ex-director has been ordered to pay $663,209 in restitution before this date.

University of California, Santa Barbara, faces discrimination allegations

Between March 2 and March 3 2024, UCSB has faced allegations and reports of antisemitism and discrimination from its student publication: Daily Nexus.

On March 2, Daily Nexus published a news report stating “UCSB Black Studies calls for ‘day of interruption’ in statement over MCC suspension.”

On March 3, this report was followed by another news piece headlined “Jewish students, A.S. President express grievances about MCC signage, campus antisemitism at A.S. Senate public forum.”

Both pieces discuss the letdown felt by UCSB students towards the College’s failure to protect students against racism and discrimination.

These reports suggest UCSB has been struggling with antisemitism and anti-Zionist signs being placed on campus, specifically their MultiCultural Center (MCC).

On February 28, at the MultiCultural Centres weekly meeting, Jewish students discussed interactions they had faced, such as being told to go “back to where they came from.”

Reports also included “Zionists not welcome” being engraved into a student’s dorm room door and roommates demanding Jewish students move out due to the flat being “pro-Palestine.”

One student stated that “This rhetoric targets, isolates and vilifies Jewish students. Even if the intention is not to be antisemitic, the impact is what matters.” The same student added, “UC Santa Barbara is remaining complicit in the target, intimidation and discrimination against its Jewish students.”

The antisemitic signage around the MultiCultural Centre led to its suspension, as well as MCC faculty and students being doxxed online.

UCSB responded by publishing a new anti-discrimination policy on February 28.

MCC faculty have responded to the incident and University response by rallying for a protest on March 7, calling it a “day of interruption.”

In a statement, the group says “UCSB [has failed] to respect academic freedom, freedom of expression, and freedom of assembly.” It adds “This day of interruption will be followed by work slowdowns, a tradition of day-to-day resistance employed on plantations during chattel slavery, which signals our refusal to commit extra labour to an institution that has not sufficiently demonstrated its commitment to all freedoms.”