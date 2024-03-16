Preview: Manchester Film Festival returns to the Great Northern | MFF 2024

Manchester film fans can rejoice as the Manchester Film Festival (MFF) makes its annual return to Deansgate’s Odeon Great Northern. This time round they’re celebrating double digits as the festival turns ten years old.

For a decade MFF has been screening films never seen before by Mancunion audiences and this year’s no different. The festival guarantees that their weeklong gala will be a “celebration of cinema.” There’s no doubt about this as they’ve impressively garnered films from around the globe. From March 15-24, the city’s film fanatics can enjoy a plethora of short and feature film previews, guest appearances, as well as exciting Q&As with filmmakers.

MFF themselves promise that their programme “continues its tradition of introducing cutting-edge cinema to its audience.” Opening the festival is a UK Premiere of The Convert from New Zealand director Lee Tamahori. Making its debut at the Toronto Film Festival, it’s already been dubbed as a “handsomely shot historical saga,” by Variety.

Saint Maud director Rose Glass’ latest film Love Lies Bleeding starring the likes of Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O’Brian and Dave Franco closes MFF with two screenings of the highly anticipated film. From period drama to romantic thriller, these two films alone show the vast selection of films MFF have on their shelves, but wait there’s more…

Jacob Elordi’s latest project since Priscilla, The Sweet East, will have its Manchester premiere on Tuesday 19, 2024. Starring actor-comedian Ayo Edebiri, with this duo alone it is bound to become the internet’s newest muse. On Sunday 17, The Teachers’ Lounge, nominated for Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars will also make its Manchester debut at the festival. So will one of Josh O’Connor’s latest films La Chimera an adventure fantasy film following his character in search for his beloved. In total the festival is set to show approximately 40 narrative films.

MFF doesn’t just show narrative films but fascinating documentaries too. This year their nonfiction category includes Kim’s Video which centres the filmmaker’s quest to find a lost video collection, a true crime documentary Citizen Sleuth, The Rising Sun following the story of a woman in the UK following the war in Ukraine, and We Dare to Dream focusing on refugee athletes with dreams to compete on the world stage. Excitingly, We Dare to Dream‘s screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Waad al-Kateab.

There are lots of opportunities to speak and listen to talented filmmakers as many other directors and actors are set to show face at the festival. Actor Richard Armitage (known for The Hobbit) and director Rebecca Snow will answer questions after their UK premiere of The Boy in the Woods. MFF will also host the world premiere of Die Before You Die accompanied by director Dan Pringle. Of God’s Men will also have its world debut at MFF joined by a post-screening Q&A with the director and cast.

MFF have such a varied programme of films, it’d be silly not to join their celebration. Audiences can either buy a full festival pass, a pass that allows the viewing of up to five or ten films, or just individual tickets for standalone screenings.

Manchester Film Festival will be at Odeon Great Northern from March 15-24. Tickets are available here.