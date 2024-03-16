Skip to main content
saoirsebrady
16th March 2024

Wicked Little Letters review: Profanity and mystery in 1920s England

Come for the endless profanity but stay for Olivia Colman in this new comedy set in 1920s England
Categories:
TLDR
Wicked Little Letters review: Profanity and mystery in 1920s England
Credit: Wicked Little Letters @ StudioCanal

“What kind of person does this?”

In the town of Littlehampton, bible-gripping Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) has been receiving malicious letters but who is the culprit?

All evidence points towards Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley), a potty-mouthed, beer-swigging, dart-throwing woman with a ‘general attitude of Ireland’ (not a bad thing, in my opinion). However, not everyone is convinced that Gooding is behind the poison pen, so woman police officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) sets out to prove her innocence and find the true culprit.

The main gag in Wicked Little Letters is of course all the swearing but this soon backfires. There is, as my mum would put it, a lot of ‘effing and jeffing’ but while it is great watching Buckley scream profanities that were heinous in 1920s Middle England, it quickly loses its shock value, leaving behind a film that feels quite flat at times.

Luckily, Wicked Little Letters has a redeeming feature that is Olivia Colman. It is an unlikely role for an actress of her prowess but Colman still manages to showcase her award-winning talent. Her final scene had the audience erupting with laughter.

Despite lacking depth and feeling a bit lacklustre at times, Wicked Little Letters certainly had the audience laughing which is sometimes all you want from a film. It was also refreshing to watch a stand-alone film that is in no way linked to the Marvel franchise, or a remake of a classic – a rarity today. It was a great rainy-day viewing (which we need a lot of in Manchester) but steer clear if swearing offends you (maybe not one to watch with the grandparents).

3/5

Wicked Little Letters is in cinemas now.

Saoirse Brady

Saoirse Brady

More Coverage

Preview: Manchester Film Festival returns to the Great Northern | MFF 2024

Preview: Manchester Film Festival returns to the Great Northern | MFF 2024

Manchester Film Festival returns once again to the Odeon Great Northern, this time they’re celebrating 10 years of introducing cutting-edge cinema to the city’s audience
Uncut film takes: The biggest Oscar snubs of the last 10 years

Uncut film takes: The biggest Oscar snubs of the last 10 years

Which films deserved a win or even just a nomination? We’re here to correct history
My first night at the Oscars: The 2024 Academy Awards as seen from my laptop

My first night at the Oscars: The 2024 Academy Awards as seen from my laptop

The Oscars aired for the first time on ITV this year but is it really worth staying up to watch them?
Bob Marley: One Love review – The struggles of a musical biopic

Bob Marley: One Love review – The struggles of a musical biopic

In yet another musical biopic, One Love presents two years in the life of Bob Marley. As it attempts to tell the story of one of music’s most important figures, we take a look at how far One Love was successful

Popular Articles