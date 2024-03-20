UNiDAYS announce opening of Student Woman of the Year competition

The student discount company UNiDAYS has launched its annual Student Woman of the Year competition with a £12,000 prize fund.

The competition is open to all UK students who identify as female, and nominations are open from March 8 to 31.

This award follows the International Women’s Day theme of “Inspire Inclusion” which aims to celebrate diversity and empowerment. The winner will receive a £10,000 cash grant, whilst the first two runners up will receive £1,000 each.

To enter the competition nominees are required to send in a 60 second video on their aspirations and how the prize money would help them achieve their goals.

The videos will be judged on how well the nominee explains their ideas, how their project inspires inclusion, and the creativity of the video. Participants must also have a UNiDAYS account.

The 2023 winner of this award was Lydie Kitenge, who is the co-founder of Journey2med which aims to reduce barriers for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in London by providing support to increase access to medical school.

Lydie Kitenge will be part of a panel of judges that will choose the winner for 2024. The winners and runners-up will be announced April 28.

UNiDAYS has a verified global membership of over 29 million members, addressing an audience of over 200 million students.