Skip to main content
gracehilton
20th March 2024

University and Students’ Union release joint statements regarding discrimination and freedom of expression on campus

The University and Students’ Union released two joint statements, regarding the recent establishment of the Pro-Life society, and antisemitic discrimination on campus
Categories:
TLDR
University and Students’ Union release joint statements regarding discrimination and freedom of expression on campus

The University and Students’ Union have released two joint statements concerning discrimination and the Pro-Life society.

The first statement, released on March 8, emphasises the united position of the University and Students’ Union against discrimination and harassment.

The statement says that the University and Students’ Union are “deeply disturbed,” following an antisemitic graffiti incident within the Students’ Union toilets.

The graffiti was quickly removed and reported to the police.

Individuals found to have contributed will be subject to disciplinary measures and may potentially face criminal prosecution upon identification.

The University and Students’ Union go on to acknowledge the “very difficult situation” in the Middle East and that feelings are strong and inevitably polarised.

The statement emphasises the University’s support in upholding freedom of expression, tolerance, and open debate while respecting diverse viewpoints.

However, the statement affirms that this does not condone discriminatory or unlawful behaviour in any form.

The second statement, released on March 11, concerns the recent establishment of the Pro-Life society.

In light of recent controversies surrounding the Pro-Life society, the statement emphasises the legal responsibility of the Students’ Union to approve societies, provided they operate within the confines of the law.

The statement also affirms that the University does “support peaceful and respectful protest.”

This statement follows a protest that took place on February 29. A previous statement by the Students’ Union had reaffirmed their legal position in regards to society affiliation.

The statement further condemns an incident that occurred during the protest, in which “misogynistic” remarks were directed at students by individuals outside of the University community.

The statement states that the University, in partnership with the Students’ Union, will be hosting an online open meeting.

This platform will provide students with the opportunity to pose questions regarding freedom of speech on campus to the elected SU Executive Officers and Senior University leaders.

The date and time of this are to be confirmed.

Both statements discuss student support options for those affected, including:

Grace Hilton

Grace Hilton

More Coverage

LeadMCR results: a breakdown

LeadMCR results: a breakdown

The Students’ Union have shared a detailed breakdown of the transferable voting system used for the LeadMCR elections following the results on March 7
A rundown of LeadMCR election results night

A rundown of LeadMCR election results night

The eight new SU Exec Officers were revealed on March 7 after two weeks of campaigning, as well as the seven NUS Representatives and the winners of the Union’s LeadMCR Alternative Awards
College Roundup: US edition

College Roundup: US edition

Enjoying this year’s University Round-ups? Here you can have a look across the pond at some of the drama from American Colleges
Manchester researchers find majority of women experience abuse while running

Manchester researchers find majority of women experience abuse while running

Over two-thirds of women in the study had been abused while running, with 58% reporting verbal abuse

Popular Articles