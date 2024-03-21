Nominations for Students’ Union Awards 2024 now open

Nominations have opened for the Students’ Union’s annual award ceremonies.

The awards celebrate the individual and collective work of those in four different categories, with the ceremonies taking place on four different nights.

This year, the award categories are:

Academic Awards

Halls and Societies Awards

Arts and Media Awards

Volunteering, Fundraising, and Campaigning Awards

Individuals, groups, and societies can nominate either themselves or others who they believe deserve recognition for their achievements.

Each category encompasses a broad range of awards, with one academic award being “Commitment to Decolonising the Curriculum” to “Unsung Hero” in the Halls and Societies category.

In order to submit a nomination, nominees are required to submit a supporting statement, and evidence of what has been achieved which warrants the award.

The awards nights for each category are as follows:

Academic Awards – April 29

Halls and Societies Awards – April 30

Arts and Media Awards – May 1

Volunteering, Fundraising and Campaigning Awards – May 2

More details about individual awards nights will be released soon.