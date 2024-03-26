This Feeling live in Manchester: Rivia, The Stride, and Kyris take Off the Square

“We love them, we believe in them, and we back them,” This Feeling’s director Mikey Jonns tells The Mancunion, on the subject of emerging guitar bands. It’s a sentiment certainly mirrored by all those in Off the Square on March 16. A three-strong billing of young local talent: Kyris, The Stride, and Rivia. Three different styles of music, three distinct looks; all consummate performers who could easily be playing far larger stages and, judging by the career trajectories of some This Feeling alumni (The Blossoms, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Red Rum Club), may very well be doing so in the not-too-distant future.

The Libertines‘ Carl Barat says of This Feeling: “If you’re going to see the emergence of a great new band, you’ll see them at This Feeling first.” Judging by the quality of groups they put on for their latest Manchester showcase, I’m inclined to agree with the Libertine.

Kyris – 7:15

Kyris, a Manchester four-piece, off the back of supporting New Order at Leeds Direct Arena last year, were first to take the stage. Formed in school, and after meeting bassist Elliott doing drum tech, Kyris reportedly look to bands such as Queens of the Stone Age, and heavier indie groups, for inspiration apparent in their set.

Kyris’ set was something of a journey, beginning with their heavier material, driven by crashing drums and low-E riffs, which, were it not for the jangle provided by lead-guitarist Tom, could be mistaken for metal; eventually settling into a groove of shinier, lighter indie rock (though retaining the powerfully delivered vocals). The group’s energy levels are those of a band who have conviction in their music, with lead singer and rhythm guitarist Callum spending an impressive chunk of the set in an airborne state, maintaining between songs a command of the stage and rapport with the audience.

The audience’s ranks at this point, and for much of the night, seemed made up largely of family and friends, mixed in with local musos. “Elliott you look fit!” a shout rings out from a particular admirer of the bassist in the crowd – he did, to be fair.

At the risk of straying from focused musical criticism, it should be noted that any keen guitar enthusiasts who may choose to watch a Kyris performance may notice something different about Tom’s guitar: it is homemade, named a ‘Bobacaster’, after his cat who is engraved on the neckplate, as well as his plectrums (yes, I made him give me one).

Kyris are looking to release new music soon, a single in May and an EP in August – check them out!

The Stride – 8:00

At about 7:50 the demographic in the room began to change. Where once there were only Doc Martens and leather jackets, there now were Adidas originals, bucket hats, and Lancashire accents. The Stride, and entourage, had arrived.

A few moments later, the set began. A power chord is struck, and the group are away. There seem to be five main musical components to The Stride: melodic bass, driving drums, jangling rhythm guitar, and Britpop-inspired riffs running like lifeblood through their music, courtesy of lead guitarist Jack, all supported and elevated by the euphonic crooning of vocalist Harrison, mingled with the supportive harmonies of Charlie.

The group’s influences seem clear, seemingly taking notes from nineties giants (dare I say it: Oasis), Britpop, and sixties greats like Dion, and of course The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. This was not only musically but stylistically, with guitarist and singer Harrison pulling off the 1996 Richard Ashcroft haircut far better than most, and the group apparel being familiar to football terraces across the North: “United away at 7, Gig at 8.”

The Stride seem to place little stock in stage theatre, perhaps a reflection of their genesis as a proudly Burnley-based band – no jumping around, no particular interest in any crowd interaction, just sneering laddish confidence and a boldness of belief that their music will do the talking, and it does.

The Stride play a headline gig in Newcastle at the end of March, and are looking to release their first single, ‘Hold On’, at the start of April, with a single release gig in Colne – look out for them.

Rivia – 8:45

Rivia. Headliners. The Scouse Blink-182.

Frontman Matt marks out the Liverpool group’s influences as predominantly groups such as Foo Fighters and Yellowcard, and under their guidance, this corner of North Manchester underwent something of a half-hour pop-punk revival. This was down even to the layering and sharing of singing responsibility between guitarist and bassist, down even to the tightness of jeans not seen in Manchester since Green Day performed in 2017.

A wall of sound was provided by Rivia, centred around thrashing guitars and compelling riffs, propped up by the near-constant drum fills of percussionist Chris, intense to the point where I was slightly concerned for his health. Health and safety were, however, not at the top of the list for the boys, when having turned to order a drink at the bar I looked over my shoulder to see that Matt had put down his guitar and was singing whilst being squatted on the shoulders of a crowd member. Impressive not only in the fact that not a note was dropped, but that no members of the band were dropped, and rightful credit was given to the audience member’s quad strength when all of Rivia were once again safely on stage.

The Liverpudlians are a friendly lot, with a charismatic stage presence (presumably a necessary trait if one plans on mounting a member of the crowd), and treated Off the Square to a rousing set of non-stop energy, complete with fan favourites and unreleased tracks. Rivia have made the shortlist to perform at Tramlines festival, so swing by if you’ve got tickets.