Sea Girls begin ‘Young Strangers’ tour in Manchester: “It means a lot when people connect to our music”

Swapping their signature double denim for baggy jeans, slouchy tees and shaggy haircuts, Sea Girls rolled out of the 90s and onto the stage at Manchester’s o2 Ritz on March 14, starting their sold-out Young Strangers tour to a huge reception.

The London-formed foursome was supported by Oliver Keane, an act with a convincing stage presence and strong songs to carry, although it seemed the audience only had eyes for the main event.

From the moment Sea Girls came onto the stage, the unparalleled rapport they share with their fans was palpable. Lead singer Henry Camamile composed the audience with the slightest of movements, mosh pits being formed organically without so much as a request, and made the front-man job seem like light work. It seemed every other person there was donning a tee from one of the band’s previous tours, displaying the passion at the foundation of this band.

Camamile was frank and humble with the audience, expressing how surreal it felt to be performing at a venue they had attended and dreamed about playing at, as well as admitting that, if there was one place that they always dreamed of becoming well-known musically, it was Manchester.

The last time I met the boys at July 2023’s Y Not festival in Derbyshire, they discussed their excitement at playing their new song, ‘Weekends and Workdays’, a track now well and truly entrenched in their discography. Showing their work ethic in the months since this meeting, further new songs were performed at the Ritz as well, being seamlessly woven into the setlist amongst the established favourites.

As the set went on, Camamile opened up to the audience, appearing to get choked up when discussing low periods of mental health that inspired a couple of his writing sessions. He disclosed that he, at one point, felt “really fucking down” – something he has not shied away from discussing over the years, as he has been historically very transparent about suffering a head injury which had huge mental repercussions. The band then went on to play two of their most poignant songs regarding mental health: ‘Open Up Your Head’ and ‘Do You Really Wanna Know?’, encouraging fans suffering from similar issues to speak up and seek help.

Sea Girls are an undoubtedly feel-good band, with songs that make fans of all ages feel like they’re at a festival with their mates at age 17. Discussing heavy topics in a way that inspires hope rather than despair, the band have a personal edge that feeds the relationship they share with their fanbase. They have the flair of slightly older groups from the indie scene like The Wombats or Two Door Cinema Club while maintaining an originality and excitement about them – definitely ones to catch on tour.