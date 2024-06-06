Manchester Camp of Resistance disruption spreads across campus

Protestors from the Manchester Camp of Resistance have furthered their disruption by occupying University Place.

In an Instagram post on Manchester Leftist Action’s (MLA) account, the move is explained as a “response to the University of Manchester continuing to ignore” the group’s demands. The demands of the group remain unchanged.

The post shows protestors in one of the lecture halls in University Place and a bike lock over one of the entrances.

After the occupation of Whitworth Hall, renamed the Walid Daqqa hall by occupiers, on May 25, the University commenced exam contingency plans. Several exams were moved to University Place.

The occupation of University Place aims to “continue [the] disruption of exams,” the Instagram post states.

The latest occupation was preceded by protestors expanding the encampment into the Alan Gilbert Square, renamed the Ahmed Al-Najjar Square by occupiers, overnight on June 4. Protestors have, however, since returned to the main encampment in Brunswick Park.

A University spokesperson said: “On Wednesday morning, a small number of tents from the current encampment on Brunswick Park were moved to another location on campus causing disruption for a short time. SU Officers spoke with the protesters, who agreed to relocate. Anyone on campus who may have concerns can report incidents through the University’s online Report and Support portal. For further information, please refer to our statement on the festival website.”

The encampment, which started in Brunswick Park on May 1, has expanded over the past few weeks, namely with tents moving closer to Oxford Road.

These events come ahead of the Universally Manchester Festival, a celebration of the University’s bicentenary from June 6-9. The Alan Gilbert Square is set to host some of the events.