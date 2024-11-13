Discovering new martial arts – my experience with Kalaripayattu

Kerala, a gorgeous state down south of India, is one that possess the finest of all fields; from the lip-smacking cuisine to genuine geography to talented natives, Kerala owns it all. Yet another aspect that every Keralite takes pride in, is their very own traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu. Kalaripayattu, or simply known as Kalari, is considered to be one of the oldest martial arts in the world, and is deemed ‘the Mother of all Martial Art Forms’.

Kalari originated centuries and centuries ago. Legend has it that Parashurama, one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, is it key founder. The word ‘Kalaripayattu’ is a combination of the word ‘Kalari’, which means ‘Battleground/Training ground’, and ‘Payattu’, meaning ‘Training of Martial Arts’. The rough translation would be ‘Practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The are several main features of this martial art that set it apart from others. Whilst most arts focus on physically strengthening individuals, Kalari helps strengthen one’s mind and body, in addition to achieving better concentration, control, core strength, mind-body balance, flexibility, muscle tone and agility.

Quite the deal now, isn’t it?

Let’s move on to the structure of Kalaripayattu, which is broadly divided into four sections – Meipayattu, Koltharipayattu, Ankatharipayattu and Verumkai.

Meipayattu , or Meithari, is the first stage of Kalari, and it consists of body-conditioning exercises. These exercises involve maximum use of all joints and muscles, which helps in building up core strength, flexibility, and immense control. These are around ten such series of exercises with Meipayattu, which have been meticulously choreographed and arranged to ensure the inclusion and movement of the entire body during each set.

, or Meithari, is the first stage of Kalari, and it consists of body-conditioning exercises. These exercises involve maximum use of all joints and muscles, which helps in building up core strength, flexibility, and immense control. These are around ten such series of exercises with Meipayattu, which have been meticulously choreographed and arranged to ensure the inclusion and movement of the entire body during each set. Koltharipayattu (‘Kol’ meaning stick/staff), the second stage of the four, is identified with the use of wooden weapons such as long canes, short staffs, bent horn-like ones (known as ‘otta’) etc. The length of the weapon decreases while the difficulty level inversely increases. Apart from the various methods of defending and attacking, an added specialty of this payattu (as well as Angatharipayattu) is the involvement and careful handling of weapons, which instils a sense of alertness, quickens reflexes and helps remain focused on the weapon. A milestone of sorts in Koltharipayattu is when one can strike more than a hundred blows in under a minute!

(‘Kol’ meaning stick/staff), the second stage of the four, is identified with the use of wooden weapons such as long canes, short staffs, bent horn-like ones (known as ‘otta’) etc. The length of the weapon decreases while the difficulty level inversely increases. Apart from the various methods of defending and attacking, an added specialty of this payattu (as well as Angatharipayattu) is the involvement and careful handling of weapons, which instils a sense of alertness, quickens reflexes and helps remain focused on the weapon. A milestone of sorts in Koltharipayattu is when one can strike more than a hundred blows in under a minute! Angatharipayattu , the penultimate stage, includes training with the sharp and lethal weaponry like swords and shields, spears, daggers, and the flexible sword ‘Urumi’. It is believed that in the olden days, the ‘urumi’ was worn like a belt across one’s waist, allowing it to be carried without being noticed, and wield it to defend oneself in case of attack. The intense training with swords and its shiny, sharp counterparts help gain immense control and coordination over the body, to the extent where a weapon may seem to be an extension of one’s limb. Introduction to this stage also enables on to be confident, vigilant and spontaneous in reaction to attacks.

, the penultimate stage, includes training with the sharp and lethal weaponry like swords and shields, spears, daggers, and the flexible sword ‘Urumi’. It is believed that in the olden days, the ‘urumi’ was worn like a belt across one’s waist, allowing it to be carried without being noticed, and wield it to defend oneself in case of attack. The intense training with swords and its shiny, sharp counterparts help gain immense control and coordination over the body, to the extent where a weapon may seem to be an extension of one’s limb. Introduction to this stage also enables on to be confident, vigilant and spontaneous in reaction to attacks. Verumkai (meaning ‘barehanded’), the final stage of this exquisite martial art is where one trains either armed, unarmed or against multiple opponents without any weapon. The techniques used here are grips, kicks, blows, jumps, attacks etc. The highest level of hand-eye coordination, accuracy and speed are of utmost importance in this course, achieved through daily practice alone. Intense fighting aside, fighters are required to know the vital points of the human body in this stage. Known as ‘Chikilsa-Kalari’ (‘Chikilsa’ meaning treatment’), a Kalari student learns of the human anatomy, including the pressure points, ways to recognize blocks and faults, and treat wounds and injuries.

Famous practitioners of Kalaripayattu include legendary figures like Agasthya (a sage in Hindu mythology), Ayyappan (Prince of Pandalam dynasty; deity of Sabarimala), Unniyarcha (an acclaimed warrior and heroine mentioned in the ‘Vadakkan Pattukal’), and Kayamkulam Kochunni (an outlaw similar to Robin Hood in his ways) as well as modern-day figures like Vidyut Jammwal (Bollywood actor), Dr. C. Gangadharan (PhD holder in Kalaripayattu), and Meenakshi Raghavan Gurukkal, known as Meenakshi Amma (the oldest female practitioner of the same).

Now that we’ve had a glimpse of the art, let’s get to know the special area of practice. Kalaripayattu training is done inside a Kalari, a specially prepared space, where the topsoil is removed, leaving behind a slightly sunken pit of depth three to four feet. At a corner, there is a presiding deity known as the ‘Puttara’, which is layered in a step-like manner, each level holding glowing diyas. ‘Guruttara’ is yet another place within the Kalari, dedicated to the Gurus of this traditional art.

Hailing from this incredibly multifaceted state, I can’t help but be fascinated by our strong suits, especially Kalaripayattu. I must admit, I always had the desire to train in Kalaripayattu, but owing to the fact that my family and I could only spend a month or so in Kerala for our summer vacation, before school and work drew us back home to Kuwait, we best believed that I could pursue this wish of mine when I get the chance to stay in India for a longer period of time, perhaps.

There are over a hundred Kalaris set in different cities and regions of Kerala, which usually welcome children and adults alike, regardless of age. What caught my attention around 3 years ago was when I found that Kalari classes were being conducted in Kuwait as well! On hearing this, my parents suggested I join. I was overjoyed by the prospect of getting to try my hand (and all other limbs) at this awe-inspiring martial art. At the beginning, although it was definitely too soon to have seen a solid difference in my physical self, it did feel nice to stretch and loosen up my entire body of the stiffness and laziness as a result of remote learning and staying at home 24/7 (oh the 2021 lifestyle, a core memory now).

Sadly, due to the unpredictable nature of situations back then, coupled with my crucial Board Exams (GCSEs equivalent), I had to, with a heavy heart, quit Kalari classes after 4-5 months of training. Nonetheless, my family and I are extremely glad that we made the best out of the opportunity we had, and I can assure you that I had thoroughly enjoyed my classes; it had been, with no doubt, an hour well spent, three times a week. And if given the option to resume (or maybe start afresh, since it HAS been a while) my training, wherever it may be, I’d seize the chance with no hesitation!

Kalaripayattu, as we have now seen, is quite an intriguing art form; unique in nature, holding benefits manifold. As a beginner myself, I wholeheartedly agree that it is highly demanding in the physical aspect. All the same, since the advantaged of its practice GREATLY outweigh this slight negative, the best choice is to simply grit our teeth in determination and keep moving on, moving ahead.

After all, success is purely the result of determination, effort, practice, and patience.