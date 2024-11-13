UoM Netball Club x 256 charity coffee morning

On Wednesday 23rd October, UoM Netball hosted a charity coffee morning at 256 in honour of the charity Women’s Aid. The morning included coffee, juices and pastries for all those in attendance for a donation of £4 each.

Women’s Aid is a charity for those affected by domestic abuse in the UK. Their mission is to help the families and loved ones of those affected by domestic abuse but also to campaign and raise awareness for the cause through different initiatives such as coffee mornings.

I spoke to UOMNC Charity Secretary, Megan Burnip about the coffee morning and the motivations behind supporting Women’s Aid. “At UOMNC, we are so proud to have a strong community of women, and it has been incredibly meaningful to give back to such an amazing charity. We selected Manchester Women’s Aid due to the work they do supporting survivors of domestic violence, providing urgent safe housing and educating people”

I also spoke to the netball club captain, Heather Young, about choosing a coffee morning as a fundraising event over other options. “Our lovely charity secretary gave us a number of options to vote from as a club and this [the coffee morning] was the most popular; being a group of young women I think we all resonated with this cause especially.”

Heather continued on to future fundraising plans that the club are planning on hosting throughout the year; ‘Looking ahead we’ve already got some more events in the diary, such as our very popular UoM Rugby vs UoM Netball charity game and this year we will also be including football as well! As such a large club, with over 90 members, we have a huge opportunity to make a difference. Doing charity events is an amazing way for members to give back to the community’.