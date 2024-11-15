Celebrating Black scientists of UoM

In honour of Black History Month, we celebrate the groundbreaking contributions of four Black STEM graduates from the University of Manchester. From Louis Casely-Hayford, who revolutionized Ghana’s energy infrastructure, to Sheila Mwarangu, the first Kenyan woman chartered as a civil engineer in the UK, these individuals have made significant strides in their fields. Their achievements remind us of the lasting impact of UoM’s Black scientists on the world stage.

Louis Casely-Hayford: Pioneering Energy Infrastructure

Between 1956-1969, Louis Casely-Hayford earned both his BSc Tech and MSc at UMIST (University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology – UoM’s predecessor). Born in Takoradi, Ghana, he returned home following the country’s independence in 1957, embarking on a career at the Volta River Authority (VRA). He began as a mechanical maintenance engineer and became the first CEO in the company’s history to have risen from an entry-level position, assuming the role in 1980.

During his leadership, the VRA was the primary electricity supplier in Ghana. Casely-Hayford oversaw the construction of the Kpong hydroelectric dam, the second-largest in the country, which contributed 12% of Ghana’s electricity. His visionary work didn’t stop there. According to the VRA, Casely-Hayford was instrumental in extending power to northern Ghana, connecting about 10% of the population that previously had little to no access to electricity. He also played a key role in the Ghana-Togo-Benin and Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire power interconnection projects, laying the foundation for a unified West African electricity market under the West African Power Pool (WAPP), which aims to link five ECOWAS countries by 2025.

Casely-Hayford didn’t just focus on infrastructure—he was also committed to improving the quality of life for his employees. Recognising the poor living conditions of junior staff, he implemented a policy providing all VRA workers with 3-bedroom housing, significantly raising their standard of living. His efforts also contributed to the development of Combine, an area near Akosombo, enhancing access to decent housing for the local population. Casely-Hayford’s dedication to education led him to establish the VRA Training School to ensure a steady flow of skilled engineers and technicians for Ghana’s infrastructural development. He also chaired the board of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, reflecting his deep belief in education’s transformative power.

For his remarkable contributions, Casely-Hayford was awarded the Certificate of Honour in 1987 and was later elevated to the title of Barima for his service to the Akwamu traditional area.

Sheila Mwarangu: Breaking Barriers in Civil Engineering

Sheila Mwarangu graduated from the University of Manchester in 2002 with a First Class BEng in Civil Engineering, becoming the first Kenyan woman chartered as both a civil and structural engineer by UK institutions. She later pursued an MSc from Imperial College before embarking on a successful consulting career. By 2012, she had returned to Kenya, joining Gathara & Partners and rising to CEO in 2017.

In 2017, Mwarangu was ranked number 11 in Business Daily Africa’s “Top 40 Under 40 Women” for her accomplishments in engineering. A strong advocate for gender equality in STEM fields, Mwarangu has expressed concern about the cultural barriers that discourage girls from pursuing mathematics and physics. She believes in empowering young women to defy societal expectations and embrace careers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Her motto is simple but powerful: “For as long as you focus your mind on a particular goal, the sky is the limit. It all depends on what you want to achieve, not your colour or gender.”

Dr Bachir Ismaël Ouédraogo: Renewable Energy Advocate

Dr Bachir Ismaël Ouédraogo completed his PhD at the University of Manchester from 2008-2012, where he researched the economics of renewable energy and climate change. Upon returning to Burkina Faso, he quickly took on significant roles, first as a renewable energy coordinator and then as an elected member of the National Assembly. In 2018, Ouédraogo was appointed Minister of Energy, Mines, and Quarries.

During his time as Minister, Ouédraogo led efforts to bring solar energy to over 200,000 rural households, significantly increasing energy access for remote communities. He also developed innovative strategies to reduce food waste by connecting surplus from rural areas to the mining sector, benefiting both farmers and the mining industry. Since 2022, Ouédraogo has been an advisor with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, working with 24 countries across Africa to help them achieve their renewable energy targets.

Winnie Byanyima: Advocate for Gender Equality and Social Justice

Winnie Byanyima made history as the first female Ugandan to earn a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from UMIST. Her early career as a flight engineer for Uganda Airlines took a dramatic turn when she joined the armed rebellion during the Ugandan Bush War. After the victory, she was appointed Uganda’s acting ambassador to France and other European countries, before transitioning into politics as a member of parliament from 1994-2004.

Byanyima’s parliamentary career was marked by her fierce advocacy for gender equality and her efforts to root out corruption, successfully forcing two ministers to resign after corruption allegations. She founded the Forum for Women in Democracy and played a key role in shaping the 1995 Ugandan Constitution, pushing for stronger legal protections for gender equality.

In 2004, Byanyima became the Director of the Women, Gender, and Development Directorate at the African Union, where she worked on the Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa. Her global impact continued when she co-founded the Global Gender and Climate Alliance at the United Nations, addressing the gendered effects of climate change. From 2013-2019, she served as Executive Director of Oxfam, advocating for greater wealth equality and co-chairing the 2015 World Economic Forum in Davos. Since 2019, Byanyima has been the Executive Director of UNAIDS, continuing her lifelong fight against stigma and discrimination around HIV/AIDS and winning global recognition for her work.

In 2015, Byanyima returned to the University of Manchester to receive an Honorary Doctorate and delivered a powerful speech during Foundation Day, reflecting on how her time at UoM inspired her to find her voice and pursue her dreams.

Final Thoughts

Despite their remarkable achievements, only two Black individuals in STEM are currently listed as notable alumni from the University of Manchester on Wikipedia. This is a glaring oversight. It’s time to ensure that the accomplishments of more influential Black graduates are recognised and celebrated, not forgotten or overshadowed by others.