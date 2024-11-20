University implements SEAtS to track students’ attendance
By louisdiamond
The University of Manchester has introduced a new attendance system this year, replacing the check-in system on Blackboard.
The attendance system is designed to be an additional tool for the university to help encourage attendance and support students who need additional support.
Students are forbidden from sharing QR or PIN codes with others. If caught, students could be in violation of the Conduct and Discipline of Students document.
Postgraduate Research students are not expected to use SEAtS in this first rollout.
Attendance and engagement with the University are required to maintain a sponsored student visa at the university.
Before the new attendance system was introduced, international students had to undertake manual check-ins within university buildings.
Following the implementation of in-person check-ins, The Mancunion reported that international students felt “unwanted” last year when required to complete the process in person.
This comes despite the threat of sanctions placed on students if sharing the codes is uncovered.