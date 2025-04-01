How to get good at running (and enjoy it!)

A few days ago, I woke up to sunny, blue skies, a cool breeze, and a gloriously empty to-do list. I had set no alarm, felt in no rush; it was my body’s natural clock that decided to wake me up at 06:30am that morning… and my first thought was (besides, oh my gosh it’s bright): I think I’ll go on a run. Bearing in mind – I had been out of my running ‘mojo’ for months, occasionally wondering whether I had full on transformed into a ‘gym-girly’. But alas, the excitement to get up and moving on a beautiful early morning is the tell-tale sign that summer is, in fact, nearly here.

After sharing my morning run on my story that day, I had a few people asking for some tips and tricks. I thought, what better way to compile all of my best pieces of advice, than through dedicating a whole article to it? So, with that being said, here I present you with some of my best advice for getting into (and good at) running.

Now, I would like to preface this by pointing out that we all start at different levels, so what might be an ‘easy’ level to you, might be difficult for someone else, and vice-versa. I grew up playing tennis my whole life, to quite a high level, so it is inevitable that my baseline, even if I hadn’t ran in a while, will be different to someone who is completely just starting out. My point is: it’s not a competition, there are so many factors that go into your individual running level, comparison is the thief of joy. Right, now that disclaimer is out of the way, we can get this rolling!

First, you want to recognise your why and make sure you are taking up running for the right reasons. What does that look like, you might ask? Here is a comprehensive list of what running should look and feel like (+ how it is for me):

intuitive : you are going on a run when you feel like, for how long and how fast you feel like. You are not thinking about numbers, comparing yourself with anyone else, and going just because you want to.

: you are going on a run when you feel like, for how long and how fast you feel like. You are not thinking about numbers, comparing yourself with anyone else, and going just because you want to. empowering : you see it as a celebration of what your body can do. You feel strong, well-rested, and energised, and recognise it is such a privilege to be able to move your body in this way.

: you see it as a celebration of what your body can do. You feel strong, well-rested, and energised, and recognise it is such a privilege to be able to move your body in this way. enjoyable: it’s fun! It’s such a shame when people say they dread going on their runs, because despite feeling ‘better after’, they don’t enjoy the during. Your motive is not just because ‘it’ll be worth it’, but because you genuinely enjoy yourself in the moment.

If this sounds like you, then you’re already one step on the right track! If, however, you are someone who feels like they dread to run, and need to force themselves to get out, here are some more in-depth pieces of advice that will not only make you better at running, but also help you enjoy it so much more.

(P.S. even with these, if you still don’t feel like running is for you, that’s okay! Everyone enjoys different forms of movement – it’s about finding what works best for you).

You must always be well-rested, hydrated, and FUELLED!!!

I cannot stress enough how incredibly important this is. Having a good sleep schedule, and getting enough sleep, has such a massive impact on your energy levels and motivation, but also your recovery so you can run more in future.

Hydration is also key, and especially as the weather is getting warmer, it is incredibly important you are drinking enough H2O before and after your run (and during, if you like that too).

But arguably most importantly, you absolutely, without a doubt, must be fuelled. Now, I am of course no medical professional, and I am definitely not a biology student, but I did play a very high-level of competitive sport for many, many years, and I’m sure many others would agree when I emphasise the importance of fuelling before and after your run.

For everyone, this can look different; depending on the person, time of day, etc. For me, it usually looks like a bowl of chocolate cereal and maybe an apple beforehand, for someone else it might be a smoothie – my friend likes to have some Haribos before and during. Whatever might work best for you, this step is crucial. Not only for your energy levels and to maximise your potential, but also so you’re not miserable and hungry during your run, and can actually enjoy yourself!

Find a time that works best for you

We all have different lives with very different schedules, regimes, and obligations. So while I could advocate until the end of time that I find running in the morning the best time to run, that might not be plausible for you. Finding a good routine, that works around other hobbies/to-dos in your life, can help to make this activity feel like a positive addition to your life, rather than a chore, while also increasing your chances of staying consistent with it.

Music

Personally, I think music during a run is crucial. Now, whether or not listening to 2010s pop hits being my recommendation (a bit of Cheerleader, a bit of Party Rock) is controversial is irrelevant to this conversation… what does matter (and you’ll quickly find a theme throughout this article) is to find what works best for you. My rule of thumb tends to be: put on a playlist that you know you could dance to in a club for hours on end. If you can dance the night away to those tunes, there is no doubt that you can reach that runner’s high mid-way through your run.

Do NOT track the numbers

Another potential controversial take, but I really don’t look at the numbers too much. What do I mean by this? Yes, I do tend to check my stats after, like how far/fast I ran, but trust me when I say you will NOT catch me constantly checking my pace during my run, trying to compete with myself, or hit a certain ‘level’. Of course, everyone has different goals, and that’s completely valid and individual to each person, but I have personally never found this too helpful. Instead, I would quickly find that running became a chore if it was too much of a self-competition. I prefer listening to my body on my run. If I feel like running 10k three kilometres in, then I will, if I feel like speeding up/slowing down, then I will. My goal is that I enjoy the movement my body is doing, and that is what has always worked best for me. So, yes, if you need to slow down or take a little walk mid-run, that is completely okay: it does not have to be a competition.

Run with a friend or try a run club!

Now, this is quite a new tip from me, because I do tend to be a solo-runner, and overall I still am. But there is something so unserious and fun about going on a run with a friend that can really help to take you out of your own head; especially if one of your biggest struggles is being too strict on yourself, or it feeling too much like a task.

I only just tried an evening run club with my friend the other week, but I actually had so much fun! Like I said before, I’m usually a morning runner, so to try it in the evening was already something new. But going with my friend, and surrounded by so many interesting people, from all different walks of life and different running levels, soon reminded me just how fun running is supposed to be. My friend and I yapped the whole way, I wasn’t thinking about how fast we were going, and constantly, throughout the route, we were being encouraged and empowered by people cheering us on and throwing high-fives. All I could think about was how happy I felt after, and the reminder of how incredibly lucky I am to be able to move my body in such a way, and do it with someone I love spending time with.

I think, ultimately, running is meant to be fun, intuitive, and unserious. It should add to your life; making you feel happier and more energised and, hey, maybe you’ll find yourself getting stronger, too.

The best thing we can do is take our egos out of the equation, and just let running be what it is. Whatever you take/gain from it is unique to you, but, if anything, please remember it should be something you enjoy; and that If anyone can do it, then you can do it too!