Live review: A breath of fresh Eire as Inhaler take on O2 Apollo Manchester

The air is crisp outside O2 Apollo Manchester, as punters are directed to queue around the industrial estate the venue occupies. Hearing murmurs throughout the mob, some have been queuing since early afternoon, fuelled by the frenzy that Dublin four-piece Inhaler bring to the stage. A sea of cowboy hats and painted sunglasses pushes the tide of people further towards the door, through security and into the venue’s main room. Clear excitement is in the air; the crowd murmurs with anticipation as the night’s first support act wanders onto the stage. The Guest List are pure Verve-infused Manc swagger, instantly winning over the mass with a compelling set. The track ‘161’ is a crowd favourite, dedicated to the streets walked by the crowd just minutes before.

O2 Apollo Manchester is a joy to be in. House lights rise as the Mancunians leave the stage, revealing an ornate gold ceiling, curtains either side of the stage which hark back to the venue’s use as a theatre, and the space’s sloped floor which allows a perfect view from anywhere in the room. The lights dim once again, as Dublin post-punk outfit Gurriers emerge onto the stage soundtracked to Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, to the delight of the crowd. The five-piece are phenomenal, instantly captivating the room with big riffs and infectious energy. Vocalist Dan Hoff conducts the crowd to move and sing with an air of pent-up aggression, writhing around the stage at every opportunity. There’s a collective anger on stage throughout; fuelled by the frustration of their lyricism, the band appear to use the performance as a moment of release. Bassist Charlie McCarthy launches himself towards the crowd barrier, met with screams from the room and disdain from security. To cheers from the crowd, the band slink off stage.

As punters push further forward towards the stage, a sense of impatience fills the room. Anticipation hangs so thick in the air it could be punctured any second, ruptured by the height of collective excitement. The stage goes dark as the sound of The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ fades, and room waits on bated breath, eyes and phone cameras pointed eagerly towards the now illuminated stage. To hysteria, the band run out. Screams are piercing as the four-piece play the opening notes of ‘My Honest Face’, their fourth ever single. It’s impossible to deny the impressive talent possessed by the band, nor ignore the frenzied following they have amassed. The room erupts during the first number; it’s hard to hear the band over the crowd’s collective singing.

The room moves as one, friends flung on shoulders as the song comes to an end, revealing the outline of a flower as a backdrop; the calling card of the band’s newly released third album. The group continue to rip through the set, the crowd like putty in their hands as they survey the scene unfolding before them. Despite having only been released the day before, the crowd are clearly enamoured with the band’s latest album. Every song is screamed back towards the stage, with every word memorised and revised to show the group the most appreciation.

Inhaler are the epitome of current indie-pop, the archetypal torch-bearers for accessible guitar music. Dedicating their track ‘Little Things’ to One Direction, in allusion to their song of the same name, is met by overwhelming excitement, with vocalist Elijah Hewson ceding a loving smile in response to the adoration. The track ‘Cheer Up Baby’ proves to be the perfect song to end the band’s pre-encore set. Taken from their first album, it allows the band to thrive on the energy in the room, alternating between letting the crowd sing and belting out the lyrics themselves.

The synergy between the four-piece is seriously impressive; harmonies are perfectly executed, whilst each action is endearingly simplistic, creating an infectious energy between the boys. The band finish their set with the track ‘Your House’, a resounding fan favourite from Open Wide. Exhausting their remaining energy, the crowd sing themselves to a crescendo, the band seeming to feed off the love in the room. To raucous screams and applause, the band wade through piles of discarded cowboy hats and sunglasses to exit the stage.

When considering Inhaler, it may be easy to succumb to the cynical analysis put about by some when browsing the current class of indie-pop icons. What’s impossible to look past, however, is their captivating live performance and impressive cult following. The band have created a frenzied movement of cowboy hats and pleasing riffs that speak to hundreds of thousands of adoring fans, confirming them as indie-pop’s sweethearts.