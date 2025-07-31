Over and Out: Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Co-Op Live

Words by Riyah Naik

As part of their final tour, hence the name Over and Out, Jeff Lynne’s ELO intended to perform their final five shows across the UK, ending with a massive London headline at BST Hyde Park. However, the tour was cut short due to unexpected illness, and their show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live ended up being their final performance. The opener Dhani Harrison, though slightly lacking response from the crowd, performed a set comparable to ELO’s, and he was brought back out by Lynne for ‘Handle With Care’ and ‘End of the Line’.

ELO’s stage set up appeared different to their previous tours: the even display of all musicians truly made them seem like the Orchestra in their name, and the backdrop included a huge spaceship with rotating graphics relating to each song. The show was thus not only a joy for the ears, but also the eyes; its technological aptitude complemented the overly futuristic nature that ELO have consistently harnessed in their branding, while also proving the group’s ability to adapt to changing times.

Lynne’s touring band brought the magnetism between the stage and the audience together, with their enthusiasm and musicianship never lacking. Throughout the set, different songs allowed each of the musicians to have their own moment, such as ‘Evil Woman’ where the keys and strings particularly stood out, making the song, on its own, a transcendental experience. Honourable mention goes to the drummer Donavan Hepburn, who played so powerfully but with such effortlessness, making each song sound complete. ‘Last Train to London’ was a collective effort, with its iconic bassline, drums, strings, and Lynne’s strong voice to tie it together. Seeing such defined musicians who had perfected their craft this way was nothing short of inspiring.

After experiencing something as electric as this, many in attendance will have left wondering how they can enjoy another concert in the same way. A vast majority of the crowd will have had their lives soundtracked by Lynne’s voice, making the experience all the more exciting. Lynne was unable to play guitar due to a hand injury he suffered in London in a taxi altercation, and, though he looked slightly lost without his guitar, he kept up the morale and energy by singing his heart out. Where he forgot lyrics or messed up, the audience and his band compensated.

Mike Stevans and Iain Hornal appeared crucial in fostering enthusiasm from the crowd, being increasingly shown on the screens. Despite the musical excellence of the show, it was obvious – between Lynne asking for a chair to sit down and his slight mess-ups – that this was definitely the end. However, this only encouraged the crowd to make the most of their experience: attendees no longer sat, instead they stood, singing and cheering, brought together by a love for the artist before them who has inspired so many throughout a long and successful career.

A particularly endearing moment came towards the end of the night, as Lynne stopped to thank each and every one of his band members: when it came to his turn, the cheers wouldn’t stop. He tried to usher the audience down, but this loud adoration continued into a 5 minute standing ovation. The band skipped the usual routine of leaving and being cheered back on for an encore, instead going straight into their last song, ‘Mr. Blue Sky’.

Sadly, the next two shows were cancelled, but the energy at Co-Op live was incomparable. Just looking around, there was no doubt everyone was elated to be there, making for an unforgettable evening.