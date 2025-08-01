Live Review: Frank Turner refuses to sit down and shut up at 3014th show

Frank Turner may well be Britain’s hardest working touring musician. During his April tour, he returned to Liverpool with his band The Sleeping Souls (ever ready to match his showmanship) for his 23rd show in the city – and 3014th of his career. With that level of experience, there is no denying Turner’s dedication to his avid fan base, nor his ability to put on one hell of a show.

Liverpool Academy has a capacity of just over 1000, but Turner played it like a stadium. From the punk sucker-punch show opener ‘No Thank You For the Music’, he was springing onto the amps, inciting mosh pits in the crowd, and strumming his guitar with enough force to fell a tree. The crowd returned his energy rapturously. Turner acknowledged them with a grin: “This is a Liverpool show! It’s going to be rowdy”.

The riotous energy did not let up for the first half of the set, which Frank Turner mostly dedicated to playing tracks from last year’s Undefeated, his tenth studio album. The atmosphere was fitting considering the heavier, punk influenced soundscape of the new record; it worked particularly well for standouts such as ‘Do One’ or ‘Letters’, during which rapid-fire drumming and crunchier electric guitars gave a real vitality to the show – contrasting Turner’s older, more folk-focused material, which still held its own in an acoustic section of the show and during the encore.

Unfortunately, upon release, the majority of Undefeated seemed to be a step down from this previous output. Yet Frank Turner decided to play seven songs from the album, taking the space of older favourites from his rich back catalogue that likely would have been more appreciated by the crowd. However, it was clear that Turner’s heart was invested in the new material, as illustrated by an emotional performance of ‘Somewhere Inbetween’ where Turner seemed caught in the inner turmoil of his memories, prowling the stage somewhat feverishly, closing his eyes, and even bashing the back of his head between verses. It was viscerally emotive, and Turner’s decision to follow where his artistry and heart dictated has to be respected, even if the result was a few sorely missed fan favourites.

That said, the heavier elements of The Sleeping Souls, whilst designed to perform Undefeated, really elevated some older material. ‘Plain Sailing Weather’ proved all the more impactful, as did ‘Get Better’, which serves as an inspirational rallying cry to anyone feeling up against the world and, in its bridge, sports some of Frank Turner’s best lyrics. The verse was screamed by fans of all ages, and, as the show moved into this more familiar area, the joy amongst the crowd became palpable – as was Turner’s appreciation for them.

Sharing stories between songs, the songwriter spoke of his social isolation growing up (he was shipped off to Eton College on a scholarship, where he found his values and that of the privileged few struggled to align) until he discovered punk rock shows. It was there, at last, that Frank Turner found both a home and a passion.

Now, all these years later, he has provided an undeniable contribution to the UK music scene. £1 from every ticket for this tour was donated to Music Venues Trust, and show openers were also selected based on local talent competitions. As a lover of grassroots venues, it was wonderful to see Turner repay the scene that shaped him, reaffirming the community spirit which was already so evident in his lyrics.

This attitude was also reflected in how Turner addressed the crowd. His consistent appreciation for the audience was unparalleled, and he was clearly delighted to be bringing people together. Years of touring have failed to jade this Wessex musician, and his heartfelt monologues throughout the show succeeded because they were so clearly genuine. It truly felt that everyone and anyone was welcome in the Academy crowd, just so long as they promised to follow Turner’s three rules: “sing along if you know the words”, “if someone falls pick them back up”, and last but certainly not least, “don’t be a dickhead”. Based on the beaming smiles the majority of the crowd left the gig with, it is safe to say to say they were up to the task.

There is a reason Frank Turner has played over 3000 shows and there is a reason he will likely do 3000 more. Whilst his output may suffer from an element of diminishing returns, Turner and The Sleeping Souls never disappoint live. They are masters of performing and have moulded their craft into just the home Turner wanted: an inclusive feel-good-folk punk-rock hybrid. Long may they tour!