How to: Shop Manchester like a student pro

Manchester knows how to shop. This city caters particularly well to students, with discounts at every turn, bargains hidden in plain sight, and options to suit every shopaholic on a budget.

From the big-name brands packed into the Arndale Centre, to the maze of indie outlets in the Northern Quarter, there’s no shortage of places to explore. Everywhere is easy to get to, and before you know it, Manchester’s shopping scene will grab you by the hand, and lead you straight to the tills.

Here is a guide to make the most of the city and get the best bang for your buck.

The Arndale Centre

If you’ve been to Manchester before starting uni, you’ve probably braved Market Street and the Arndale Centre. This is the beating heart of Manchester retail, a hub for student favourites: Urban Outfitters, H&M, New Look, River Island, Next, and Boots, joined alongside nearby staples like Primark and Zara. With all this choice, it’s dangerously easy to just “pop in” after lectures and leave with a full bag (or three) of impulse buys.

Northern Quarter

Just five minutes down the road, Manchester’s Northern Quarter is bursting with racks of 70s leather jackets and stacks of dusty records. With retro shops booming with one-of-a-kind pieces, it’s a total change of pace from the high street.

At the heart of the city’s hippest area lies Afflecks Palace, one of NQ’s most iconic establishments: a multi-floor emporium offering everything from second-hand and vintage clothing, to comic books and enough posters to cover every inch of your uni room.

The Trafford Centre

When you need a change of scenery, the Trafford Centre offers a full day out. With marble columns, glass domes and sweeping staircases, it feels more like a palace than a mall. Inside brags a plethora of high-street fashion brands, tech shops, homeware, department stores, and every type of restaurant, all under one roof.

Getting there couldn’t be easier: hop on a direct tram from Piccadilly Gardens, or from Fallowfield, catch the 150 bus from Wilbraham Road. But be warned, it’s a dangerous place to be with a freshly dropped maintenance loan. and you may need a map to navigate your way round at first.

Discounts & Sales

Your student card holds more power than you think. Platforms such as UNiDAYS and Student Beans provide information on in-store and online offers. These are updated regularly too, so remember to check before you pay.

Some brands offer their own perks, for example. Boots have a 10% student discount with an Advantage Card. Don’t be afraid to simply ask; plenty of places, like Urban Outfitters, will give you a discount at the checkout just by flashing your student card.

Timing is everything when it comes to bagging the bargains. As we all know, few things sting worse than seeing something you bought at full price marked down a week later. January is prime bargain season, when prices are slashed after the Christmas rush, and exam season makes this the perfect excuse for some much-needed retail therapy.

Whether you’re chasing high-street steals or rummaging for vintage treasures, the streets of Manchester have never been more ready for you to explore. Shop smart, and your wardrobe (and wallet) will thank you.