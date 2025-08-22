Nightlife spotlight: Inside Stretford Mall’s new Pawnbrokers-come-Discotheque

Have you wanted to party til early morning in your local mall? Think the real American Dream: full run of the place, drinks flowing until the early hours, letting loose to some of Manchester’s finest DJs… all the while eyeing up your next Rolex. This is a fantasy recently brought to life as two shop units were taken over by The Brokers – partners-in-pawn Callum (Aural-B) and Richie (RichieNS) from Manchester-based disco collective Nite School – for the ultimate community clubbing experience.

Stretford Mall’s current state sadly has its demise set in stone, with demolition and reconstruction plans confirmed by Stretford Council for early 2026. However, the guys at Nite School got together and have decided to send the community hub out with a bang, with events running until at least September.

The mall, erected in 1969, pre-dates the infamous town centre mall and was Manchester’s first Arndale; it was also England’s sixth biggest shopping mall at the time. The building became somewhat of a community hub for the residents of Stretford, offering a third space for locals to commune and socialise. The mall’s fate, however, was sealed in the end by outdated infrastructure and antisocial behaviour followed by several years of unvestment.

The Mall is currently undergoing a complex reconstruction and regeneration plan, but, until the main structure’s demolition, Nite School have been given the reins to blow one final unlikely breath of life into the mall: by turning it into a disco.

Taking over units previously occupied by Pawnbrokers and Stitched Up, the collective have transformed the site into a hybrid between a pawn shop and Studio 54, the famous New York nightclub which influenced fashion, beauty, and social attitudes. The dancefloor stretches from the two units around and across the lobby, with disco-goers able to relish in the light of the disco ball all the while planning their next shopping trip. At 3am, the mall is bouncing and full of life. Come 9am, shoppers are grabbing their food shop or checking out the charity shops for a bargain.

Speaking to Aural-B (aka Callum Parton, co-founder of Nite School) helps with understanding the passion behind the project. “We want to create a home for underground music and community-led nightlife – somewhere intimate, experimental, and authentically genuinely local”, he states, “in this case by focusing on an old pawnbrokers, playfully reimagining it as a club space by night and a community radio studio by day. A cultural melting pot, if you will, where people from Stretford and beyond can come together, discover new music, and feel part of something”.

“The passion behind it comes from years of throwing DIY parties and seeing how powerful small social spaces can be, especially when care and attention to every detail have been poured in. We love Manchester’s music scene, but there’s so much creativity in places outside of town that go unseen. This is about platforming that, building something for our local area, and proving that culture thrives in the suburbs too. There’s also a funny, very deliberate tension in using a former pawnbrokers as a community venue. A traditional pawnbrokers is all about value exchange, and we’re playing with that idea by offering something less transactional but still deeply rooted in value: music, time, energy, conversation, connection. People sometimes walk in thinking we’re a real pawnbrokers, genuinely browsing our “wares”, and we love leaning into that surreal, hyperreal moment”.

“It’s very much an installation as well as a club space. To the unaware, it’s just another pawnbrokers. Look a little closer and something’s off: fake gold bars in the window, nonsensical signage, ridiculous price tags. And for those who step inside and immerse themselves, that’s where the real messages and “Stretford lore” are waiting – cryptic objects, playful nods, and a world built with care. We approach the space not just as DJs, venue managers, or event organisers, but as caretakers of a kind of surreal, suburban mythology. It’s part joke shop, part sound system, part social sculpture”.

“Some of our favourite moments have been when a passer-by – someone out doing their shopping – hears the music during a Saturday daytime session, peeks inside, and ends up abandoning their plans to join us for a dance, a drink, or a proper reminisce. Those spontaneous, funny, lovely moments are what stick with us – the kinds of connections you can’t force, and that we’ll hold on to long after the space is gone. We also just really want to celebrate the mall itself, this iconic but often overlooked space. At night, with the kids’ rides still glowing, the shop signs buzzing, and the corridors eerily empty, it feels weirdly cinematic. There’s a strange beauty to it, and we want to invite people to see it differently whilst it’s still here. It’s playful, nostalgic, and a bit uncanny, but also very real. There’s something quietly powerful about turning the lights back on in places people might have written off”.

The space is a complete breath of fresh air into for a town that has a lot of it’s soul drained by the city centre. The only things actually for sale at The Pawnbrokers as of right now are good times, good vibes, and perhaps a cheeky drink… but that’s more than enough to make your visit worthwhile. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for a chance to tune in to what’s set to surely be one of the most unique pop-ups in Stretford for a long time, and make sure to catch it while you can.