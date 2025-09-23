A Pub Crawl Guide to Manchester

One of the best ways to get to know a new city is through exploration, and how better to do this than by rewarding yourself with a couple of pints along the way?

The Mancunion took a look at some of the best watering holes across the city to help you get started with the perfect get-to-know-Manchester pub crawl.

1. The Didsbury in Didsbury

Didsbury is undoubtedly one of the more attractive areas in the city, but most students might not find themselves there until their third year, so where better to start? Located next to Fletcher Moss Botanical Gardens, The Didsbury is one of the best places in the city to enjoy the last few days of sun, and it is right on the 42 and 142 bus routes, making it easily accessible. It is also the starting point for the infamous Didsbury Dozen pub crawl, and so is definitely worth checking out.

2. Southside Tequila in Withington

Serving up some brilliant tequila-based cocktails, Southside is certainly a must-visit in Manchester. They host happy hour from 9-11pm every day, offering two-for-one cocktails, tequila, and Mexican beers. Withington is a brilliant place to visit for brunch and charity shopping, so Southside is the perfect location to start exploring from.

3. Haus in Fallowfield

Just a few minutes walk from Fallowfield student accommodation, Haus offers delicious food as well as great drinks. They can be found serving up a brunch menu during the day, and stone-baked pizzas after 2pm, during the week, or 3:30pm on weekends. Their Sunday comedy nights can always be relied on for a good laugh, and they provide a great post-Park Run breakfast for anyone running in Platt Fields on a Saturday.

4. 532 in the Students’ Union

This might be the most visited bar for any student at the University of Manchester. With a whole host of Freshers’ events offered every year, new students will certainly be visiting here at one point, so why not make it part of the crawl?

5. BrewDog in University Gardens

Another convenient spot for students, BrewDog is right on campus and offers a vast repertoire of IPAs on tap. They also offer 50% off for students on their draught beers and wonderland cocktails with Student Beans, making it a perfect bar for students.

6. Flour and Flagon

Located just off Oxford Road and opposite the Deaf Institute, Flour and Flagon is a staple of society pub crawls in Manchester, and a great place to get to know. You can find pub quizzes and open mic nights, as well as karaoke and live music, making it an excellent post-lecture hangout.

7. YES

Another classic student staple, YES has three different floors, all of which offer something different. Most importantly, you can get a £5 Aperol Spritz on the Roof Terrace and Beer Garden, making it a brilliant end-of-summer spot to savour the last of the sun.

8. The Garratt

The Garratt is a brilliant pub-bar for those of us on a student budget, offering all cocktails and house doubles at 2-for-£5. It’s also walking distance from some of the best clubs in the city centre, making it a great place for pre-drinks!

With so many different pubs and bars across the city, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and just stick to what you know. Hopefully, this guide will help you broaden your pub and bar horizons, allowing you to see different parts of Manchester and enjoy what the city has to offer!