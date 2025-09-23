First semester, second-hand: Your guide to charity shopping in Manchester

With all the free time you’ll have during Freshers’ Week, why not spend it exploring Manchester’s amazing second-hand and vintage clothing scene? Whether you’re looking for a pair of pink patent cowboy boots or maybe just a thick jumper (which you’ll come to discover is an absolute must), Manchester has you covered.

Not only is buying second-hand better for the environment (and for your wallet), it is also a brilliant way to explore a new city, and who knows, maybe you’ll meet some fellow clothing fanatics along the way!

Here are some of the best second-hand spots to check out during your first semester.

Beg, Steal & Borrow – Afflecks Palace

Navigating your way around Afflecks Palace may seem like a handful at first, but it’s always worth it. Head up to the second floor, where you’ll find the small but amazingly-curated Beg, Steal & Borrow.

The perfect place to find all your freshers’ week clubbing outfits as well as plenty of vintage and y2k pieces, you’ll find it nearly impossible to leave with just one thing! Take in a bag of old clothes and they’ll give you credit to spend in either the Afflecks branch, or their equally well-stocked sister shop in Withington. It’s a clever way to refresh your wardrobe whilst being sustainable.

Keep an eye on their Instagram for regular sales and the latest pieces!

Open Monday- Saturday 10:30-16:00 and Sunday 11:00-17:00

Charity Shopping – Didsbury

Just a short bus ride away from Fallowfield, the leafy suburb of Didsbury is home to some of Manchester’s best charity shops. Hop on a 142, 42, or 43 and get off at Didsbury Village where you’ll find yourself surrounded by a cluster of bargain-packed charity shops.

With five or six charity shops to check out on Wilmslow Road, why not grab a coffee from one of the cafes you’ll be sure to walk past! A day trip to the Didsbury charity shops is a great way to see a different part of the city, and gives you a much-needed break from the never-ending task of unpacking!

Banardo’s – Ashton-under-Lyne

A bit further away but well worth the trip is the Barnardo’s warehouse in Ashton-under-Lyne. Take a 30-minute tram from Piccadilly Gardens all the way to the last stop and head across the road to Ashton Retail Park, where you’ll find a giant Barnado’s store. Where clothes start from as little as £1, you could easily spend an hour here without spending too much of your loan. Since you’ve come this far, why not also check out some of the other charity shops in the shopping centre?

By now, you have a clearer idea of some of the excellent second-hand-clothing options Manchester has to offer, ready to show up to your first lecture dressed to the nines!