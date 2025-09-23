The 5 best music venues to check out during Freshers’ Week

Manchester is a city that prides itself on its impressive musical legacy, with its nightlife paying homage to the wide range of artists and genres that have enjoyed the city’s music scene.

Although The Hacienda might not still be in action today, Manchester continues to boast a huge array of clubs and venues across the city. And, with so much choice, there’s no doubt there’s a place for anyone looking for a great night out, regardless of the music you’re into.

If you were worried you’d have to listen to Oasis or The Stone Roses on repeat until the early morning, look no further.

Whether you’re looking to attend a quiet gig or you’re craving drum and bass until 4am, here is a guide to five must-know venues across Manchester to help you plan your perfect night out.

The Blues Kitchen

Whilst the downstairs restaurant boasts a great lunchtime deal, the second floor of The Blues Kitchen is a live music space showcasing soul, R&B, and hip-hop music; previous performers include Slum Village, Berlioz, and The Altons, to name just a few.

Offering some respite from the “oonts oonts” of Manchester nightlife, The Blues Kitchen hosts multiple weekly soul nights (Soul Sacrifice on Thursdays and Manchester Got Soul on Saturdays), alongside live hip-hop, Afrobeats, and R&B nights.

Hidden at Downtex Mill

Having just celebrated its ten-year anniversary, Hidden has established itself as an iconic venue for electronic music in Manchester. Putting on a wide range of events spanning genres such as techno, house, speed garage and jungle, the venue has seen previous performances from stars like Luke Una, Notion and Soul Mass Transit System.

Hidden Thursdays are famed across the student scene in Manchester, challenging those with 9am lectures with impeccable line-ups, multiple floors, and outdoor spaces that are sure to keep the night going.

Matt & Phred’s Jazz Club

If you’re looking for a slightly quieter affair, Matt & Phred’s is the place to be. Nestled in the Northern Quarter, this quieter venue is great if you’re looking to enjoy some live music, alongside great pizza and cocktails, too.

Matt & Phreds hosts free live gigs throughout the week, normally of the jazz variety, as well as jam sessions – perfect if you’re looking for a more intimate and chilled-out night.

Band on the Wall

Since Joy Division and Buzzcocks played some of their earliest gigs at Band on the Wall in the 1970s, the space has evolved into a community-centre-stroke-live-music-venue. Featuring genres ranging from jazz, folk, and blues, to post-punk, funk, and country, Band on the Wall truly is the one-stop shop for live music.

With two different performance spaces, food and drinks, and daytime learning events, Band on the Wall is a great venue to check out if you’re looking to experiment with new music during Freshers.

Grand Central

For lovers of all things alternative, Grand Central is a great venue to visit during Freshers. Known for its lively atmosphere and community feel, the space puts on a range of gigs with a focus on rock, alternative, and metal music, as well as their popular Open Mic Night.

Located on Oxford Road, Grand Central prioritises grassroots musicians, making it a great venue to find new, local artists and bands.

With so much choice, rest assured that you’ll be able to find the perfect venue for you.