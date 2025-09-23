Why Manchester is the hotspot for breaking into fashion

We’ve all heard about Manchester Fashion Week by now, and Tuesday 9 September marked its relaunch after 10 years.

The event spanned three days, starting with a jaw-dropping opening, even more incredible panels and runways featured on day two, and a preloved fashion fair to wrap up on day three.

But, it wasn’t all about the glitz and glam…anything but.

Wednesday’s panels offered insight, not only on the importance of sustainability in fashion, but giving real time advice on breaking into the industry – and why Manchester is the place to do it.

Featuring experts who had been in the industry for years, to designers new to the scene, the panels showcased the importance of community, connection, and how Manchester is just that.

Junior Clint (owner of the brand Clints who has just successfully launched Clints Fest) joined in celebrating the city’s history in fashion and cultural diversity as he emphasised the supportive nature of the community. He leaned on how Manchester’s diversity and vibrant energy has played such a role in both his and many others’ journey in fashion, inspiring the next generation of up-and-coming designers to realise growth is not about competing with one another, but leaning on and building each other up.

Designers of Mancunia Ugly (Janey Cribben) and Make it Wet (Meg Hughes) kept it real and humble, highlighting their northern roots, discussing how tapping into the creative community at the Yard helped to grow their dreams, and emphasising the importance of staying true to yourself to make your mark.

When asked about keeping on top of trends, most panellists agreed that it’s not about keeping up with ‘throw-away’ culture, but remembering why you started in the first place.

The overall message? Success is not an overnight fix, but, if you love what you do, you can make it: the perfect overlap between reaching your career dreams while also staying eco-friendly.

Compared to London Fashion Week, a large stand-out was the emphasis on community and interconnectedness so present in the Manchester fashion world. Maybe it’s the size of the city itself, or the textile history that brings a sense of belonging to local designers. Whatever it may be, there are so many people to be inspired by, so many events to learn from, and so many places to collaborate. With this first year relaunch, could it be a sign that Manchester is on its way to becoming the new fashion hub?

No matter the sector you want to join, whilst you are a student in the city, now is the perfect time to make your moves and see your dreams come to life – it really is a city full of opportunity.