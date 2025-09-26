Pro-Palestine groups hold first on-campus protest of the academic year

Marking the first on-campus protest of the academic year, Pro-Palestine protesters marched through the University of Manchester campus at 2pm on Thursday 25 September, during Freshers’ Week.

In a post on Instagram, organisers of the protest call for action to demand that the “University end its partnership with Tel Aviv University“.

In an interview with The Mancunion, a student from the University of Manchester and spokesperson for the protest group stated that the protesters are demanding that the University “cut its ties with Israeli institutions”, stating that “Tel Aviv University has been developing the technologies that we see being used in Gaza in the genocide against Palestinians”.

They continued on to say that “[the University] should not be supporting war and genocide. It says it’s a place of social responsibility. But, for me and for many other students, genocide is not something that goes hand in hand with social responsibility”.

The University has previously stated that it has “no involvement with the Israeli defence sector”.

When interviewed, protesters demanded that the University “divest from the companies that are supporting the Zionist regimes”.

The protest was organised by Manchester Leftist Action, University of Manchester Action 4 Palestine, University of Manchester Staff 4 Palestine, and Manchester Palestine Movement.

University of Manchester’s Students’ Union Executive Officers, Alec Severs, Rachel Miller, and Rhi Patel were also seen in attendance at the demonstration.

When asked why protesters were mobilising, a spokesperson for the group stated that protesters were “pressuring the university and reminding them that this is not something that’s going to go away. [The University] can’t ignore their students’ demands…The University is trying everything they can to make us go away, but we’re back out today saying it’s the beginning of the new year. We’ve still got these ties, when are they going to be cut?”.

This protest follows the Pro-Palestine demonstrations that took place during the 2024-25 academic year and the occupation of the Simon Building in March 2025.

A University spokesperson said: “Universities serve as vital institutions for the thoughtful examination of complex issues and allow people to disagree respectfully. It is incredibly important that people are able to exercise free speech within the law. It is also essential that people treat each other respectfully.

“The University gives careful consideration to its research collaborations and follows all government legislation and guidance alongside our own robust partnership process”.