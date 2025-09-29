From a young age, many of us have been exposed to forms of North American media that have shaped our perception of the education systems there. Maybe you have an ingrained belief that multiple-choice SATs don’t quite match the rigour of A-levels, or secretly grew up having High School Musical hopes for your secondary school experience, only to be brutally faced with a reality check (something I’m admittedly guilty of).

Even if you’ve never imagined attending an Ivy League school like Rory Gilmore, and the terms ‘Greek life’ and ‘pep rallies’ don’t ring a bell in your mind, there’s no doubt that university across the pond is commonly accepted to be very different from the UK.

But, beyond what mainstream media has dramatised for our entertainment, how different really is it?

I can only speak from my own experience, which is limited to a single university in Canada, and can’t be conflated with American colleges. However, though Canada has a different admissions process, boasts cheaper university tuition, and has a less prominent fraternity culture than the US, I still noticed a plethora of things during my time at McGill University that stood out to me as being very ‘typically North American’ — and very different from our shared experiences at the University of Manchester.

School pride

Something I couldn’t ignore when settling into student life in Canada, aside from the knee-deep snow and sub-zero weather conditions, was how much more involved the university seemed to be in student life, and vice versa. This isn’t to discredit the efforts that our Students’ Union puts into ensuring we have an enriching student experience; it’s more an observational point, which I think can broadly reflect some of the cultural differences between North America and the UK.

Take university merch, for example. Personally, I could count on one hand the number of times I’ve spotted a student in Manchester sporting university merch. Yet in Montreal, it was commonplace to see ‘McGill’ branded across people’s chests, bags, and water bottles when strolling through campus. By visibly identifying themselves with their university, I found that students at McGill, and presumably many other institutions across Canada and the US, were more open to casual expressions of school pride than we are in the UK. While university isn’t inherently a ‘bigger deal’ over there, it was observations like this during my study abroad that often made it seem like it was.

Sports

With that being said, there’s no denying that university sports are a far bigger deal in North America when compared to the UK. Truthfully, no matter the success rate of our competitive society teams, they don’t match the standards of the multibillion-dollar enterprise that is university sports across North America. With many sporty students in Canada and the US basing their university applications around the reputation of their sports teams, and hoping to gain admission through an athletic scholarship, there’s a real market for scouting prospective sporting talent in a different way than in the UK. During my time abroad, I sadly didn’t get to experience a university sports game or the atmosphere of a pep rally first-hand, but the images of crowded stadiums, mascots, cheerleaders, and bleachers that my mind conjures of such events certainly ring true for plenty of institutions across North America. Now that the streaming platforms DAZN and ESPN have struck a deal, you can tune into live college sports games from the US and see for yourself.

Academia

When addressing academics, the crux of university after all, I knew I was about to embark on a very different learning experience. This started the moment I first reviewed my course options at McGill, and saw how broken down the assessment criteria were. This may sound unremarkable, but as somebody in Humanities who is used to submitting two essays per course each semester, normally weighted at 40% and 60% of my grade, this was a major change. Instead, it felt like I was constantly submitting work that might only be worth 15, 10, or even 3% of my grade, yet I found this to be beneficial. I had far more control over my own grade; I knew that if I put effort into each seemingly ‘minor’ task (a 2-page essay or a weekly 150-word analysis, for example), I could end up with a result to be proud of. This way, you can avoid leaving an assignment worth the bulk of your grade until the night before it’s due.

Also, unlike the notorious loopholes of SEAtS, what better motivation to attend lectures than to have them count towards 10-15% of your grade? For the sake of student sanity, I’m not encouraging the University of Manchester to implement this, but I can begrudgingly admit its success rate.

While it took some time for me to get used to a GPA system, and learn how to respond when classmates asked me what my ‘major’ and ‘minor’ were, I quickly adapted to the “work hard, play hard” culture at McGill that felt more intense than my experience of university at home so far.

Drinking culture

Maybe it’s because I’m used to the UK’s entrenched pub culture and easy accessibility of alcohol, but I definitely found drinking to be a different experience in Canada. Not only was it humbling to have to visit a liquor store, rather than being able to pop to the nearest corner shop (possibly a good thing), but I noticed that my host university had greater involvement even in the drinking lives of its students.

Of course, we had our own versions of 532 Bar, Uttley Bar, and what was once Squirrels Bar, but the casual attendance of these campus bars cannot compare to the competitive queuing I found myself part of most Thursdays during my semester abroad. While this is entirely subjective to my positive experience of campus bars at McGill, when regarding other drinking events at university, the sense of ‘school spirit’ I experienced in Canada definitely struck me as something which felt stereotypically ‘North American’, and alien to my typical experiences at home.

For example, despite the Students’ Union organised events, I would suggest that fresher’s week in the UK is mostly an unguided affair for students that revolves around meeting people and making plans by yourself, independent of your new university. I was intrigued to learn about ‘Faculty Froshes’ at McGill, a series of events run by returning students from your faculty that encourage you to connect with others through much more organised methods. This sense of organisation goes far, as the serious business of department boat races (not to be mistaken with the Oxbridge Boat Races) proves.

Even St Patrick’s Day, which for many celebrators across Ireland and the UK is humbly spent at a pub, ironically felt like a much bigger deal at McGill. Between sold-out events at campus bars and the McGill Ginger Run, which occurs in the heart of campus and is hilariously self-explanatory, I can only assume that the rest of North America is similarly enthusiastic.

Overall thoughts

If I had to distil my reasons why university in Canada felt particularly different from home, the essence would be my unmistakable experience of ‘school spirit’. While I genuinely feel a sense of student community at the University of Manchester, especially from living in Fallowfield and Withington, I think that we are generally left to our own devices more than students at McGill University. From our less frequent assessments and greater independence during fresher’s week, to the comparative lack of social events happening on campus, I definitely felt the difference in university involvement when studying in North America.