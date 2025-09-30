“Diverse, dynamic, and collaborative”: The UMDS of 2025-2026

University of Manchester Drama Society (UMDS) is a vital part of the University of Manchester’s student arts scene, and is now looking to the incoming first years to find the great actors, directors, and producers of tomorrow.

The Mancunion spoke to incoming co-presidents Mili Branston and Nitheeshan Gunanantham to find out who they are, what they do, and why you should get involved.

What is UMDS?

UMDS stands for the University of Manchester Drama Society, and it’s the largest theatrical society in the university, with over 250 members!

What sort of productions do you do and when do they take place?

UMDS is a special theatre company as it is largely centred around student writing and creation. We have three main seasons, the Autumn Fringe, the MIFTAs, and the Shorts, which include a range of productions from short scratch night type pieces to full length plays. Aside from this, we like to explore performance in other forms, using pre-published material to push our members’ use of theatrical creativity in workshops and monologue nights.

Who are you two?

N: I’m Nitheeshan, a final year Biochemistry student. I’ve been doing theatre for as long as I can remember. My grandfather was an actor back in India, so maybe one could say it runs in my blood!

From playing Zazu in a Year Six production, to playing a straight 16-year old teen – I’ve been through quite the journey. I would say my highlight has to be playing a 16th Century man yelling “WITCHHHH WITCHHHH” at Katie Sutton (shoutout!) on stage at the end of second year.

As much as I am really passionate about the pharmaceutical industry and making medicine more accessible to those from underprivileged backgrounds, I do love to prance about the stage in my free time…which led me to being the Programming Secretary in second year and now the Co-President in third year.

M: My name is Mili, a final year student studying English Literature and Drama. From the age of five, theatre has informed how I see the world around me; how I interrogate and interpret what it means to be a human being.

My creative highlight in theatre was playing Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire, written by my all-time favourite playwright, Tennessee Williams. It was a dream come true that taught me valuable lessons beyond just the stage, but also about humans themselves – something which I have since been obsessed with discovering again through different plays.

When you go out to the theatre, what are you seeing?

N: Oh, I do love a cheeky musical – my West End favourite is The Lion King! The rotating surface during the scene where the hyenas chase Simba? Incredible. I’m definitely into more modern, comedic plays for sure – but I also appreciate plays that discuss important topics that are underrepresented in theatre.

M: I am a sucker for the classics: Williams, Miller, Chekhov. I love seeing how directors and actors can breathe contemporary and fresh twists on timeless pieces. I also love female driven one woman shows: Prima Facie with Jodie Comer, The Picture of Dorian Gray with Sarah Snook, and People, Places and Things with Denise Gough are standouts for me. I still remember how they made me feel: this glorious explosion of euphoria, heartache, and thrill that I seek in whatever I watch now.

What do you do, as co-presidents?

As co-presidents of the University of Manchester Drama Society, we oversee everything from productions and socials, to workshops and outreach, making sure the society runs smoothly and remains welcoming to everyone. Our role is about more than just organisation – it’s also about fostering creativity, collaboration, and a supportive community. This year, we’re especially focused on building a more diverse, dynamic, and collaborative UMDS where every member feels they can get involved and thrive.

What’s so special about theatre?

N: Theatre is special to me because it is a live, collaborative art that allows people with a wide range of skills to showcase their talent. Whether you’re into performing, directing, designing, or even just organising the logistics of a team (producing), there are so many ways to get involved. As a kid, I was usually quite restless and fidgety, and joining a local youth theatre group allowed me to meet other kids who were similar to me and just wanted to move about all day.

M: There is definitely a magic conjured by theatre which cannot be replicated by other art forms. I have always been captivated by how theatre has the power over its audience – how it can break your heart halfway through a laugh. Theatre is a luxury that, especially for students, is a kind of catharsis: a way of channelling feeling that, at its core, teaches empathy. For me, there is nothing more valuable than being able to understand how to touch an audience member

Why should students care?

M: Without sounding like an old bat, in an age where attention spans are severed by technology and cinematic possibility, theatre is a reminder of living in the moment. We often think that there is a beauty in the fact that you can only remember it through memory; its dependence on immediacy which is thrilling in its possibility of both failure and success. As young people who are at university to learn about the world around them, theatre is a gift in making people think and also educating on them different viewpoints.

N: University can sometimes feel overwhelming, and theatre offers a space to belong. It’s not just about putting on plays – it’s about creating a community where students can express themselves, meet people they’d never normally cross paths with, and share in something bigger than themselves. Whether you’re on stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience, theatre makes you feel connected.

Theatre can get a reputation for being exclusive or unwelcoming. How do you plan to make it open to everyone?

N: We plan to make it open to everyone by actively promoting inclusivity, hosting diverse workshops, ensuring affordable ticket prices, and creating a welcoming atmosphere for all skills and backgrounds. As the first South Asian presidents of UMDS, we want to ensure that we are as inviting as we can be!

M: As somebody who has been on the receiving end of this multiple times, I want to make sure UMDS is founded solely on a love for theatre. No matter experience, skills, or confidence, I’d like to reaffirm the idea that being a member requires nothing but a passion for Drama – UMDS is a chance to explore this in creative ways. To me, success is not a professional theatre production, but one where everybody feels fulfilled and happy doing what they love.

What are you planning this year?

M: We have lots of exciting projects in the works! I am determined to put on a Shakespeare festival, ‘Shake-your-speare’, which will showcase a range of pieces that give our members an opportunity to work with classic texts – something that hasn’t been done before. We want to put a real emphasis on design for this, sticking to low tech in order to place focus on costume design.

N: And, besides our three main seasons of shows, I also hope to collaborate more with other performance societies for both creative projects, as well as socials. We have such a large pool of creatives, so why not share?

How can people get involved in UMDS?

People can get involved in UMDS by attending our welcome events, including our Welcome Social at Gorilla on 2 October! Also, buying a membership (meaning you get added to our mailing list), auditioning for productions, applying to be on a creative team, volunteering for backstage roles, or simply joining our social events and watching affordable student theatre!

Any advice to our freshers?

N: My advice to freshers is to step out of your comfort zone, try new things, and don’t be afraid to get involved early. A lot of people will end up waiting until later and then regret it – you’re most likely only gonna do freshers once, so let’s help you do it right. UMDS is a great place to find your community and explore your passion for theatre.

M: Keep trying! It’s so easy to lose confidence and give up after not being cast the first time you audition. It will happen! That was a mantra I used to tell myself, along with believing in your own skills. Theatre requires a sort of unapologetic commitment to confidence, so don’t be scared to write that play you’ve always dreamed of doing, or direct that play you love so much! Nothing is rubbish when you put your heart into it, so just throw yourself into it.

There you have it: this year UMDS is opening its doors to everyone and looking forward to a year full of excitement and creativity. Why not come along for the ride?