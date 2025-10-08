The 6 best bookshops and libraries in Manchester

Manchester is known all too well for football. But what about its literary scene?

Named a UNESCO City of Literature in 2017, Manchester has a rich literary history. So many novelists have found their inspiration here, from John Cooper Clarke to Thomas De Quincy. Anthony Burgess was born and raised here, with the Mancunian dialect appearing in A Clockwork Orange‘s dialogue. Elizabeth Gaskell lived her entire married life here and wrote all her books in the city.

We’ve got poets too. Lemn Sissay (whose poem Rain you’ll likely have walked past on Oxford Road) was a University of Manchester chancellor. The city is also home to former poet laureate and Manchester Metropolitan University creative director Carol Ann Duffy.

Manchester also hosts some wonderful literary events, including our annual Manchester Literature Festival, with past author highlights including Jeannette Winterson and David Peace. Whether you’re a lifelong Mancunian or a fresher starting your life in a new city, there are so many great bookish spots to explore in the city. Here are some literary highlights for your Manchester bucket list:

Chetham’s Library

Long Millgate

Chetham’s is – in my opinion – the superior older goth sister of John Ryland’s Library. It’s the oldest public library in England, with doors open to the public for more than 350 years. Their public tours are fascinating. Some highlights include a look at the hoofprint of Satan himself allegedly left behind after being summoned by John Dee. You can also see the alcove where Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels studied.

Paramount Books

Shudehill

If you’re looking for a certain book, it’s almost definitely in Paramount somewhere. This place has been open since 1965, so it’s practically a Manchester institution. Spread over three floors, this second-hand bookstore has an excellent range of books, comics and magazines. Rummaging through Paramount’s vast collection is the best way to sustainably source your latest read.

Queer Lit

Ancoats

Queer Lit is such a special place. Historically, LGBTQ+ stories have been silenced, and that’s why this bookshop matters so much. It is the largest dedicated LGBTQ+ bookshop in Europe, with over 4900 queer titles in stock. A 15 minute walk away from the Gay Village, it’s a chilled place to read while sipping on a coffee or cocktail.

Blackwell’s Bookshop

Oxford Road

Blackwell’s is our campus bookshop. They offer plenty of indie books from local publishers you might not find in a Waterstone’s. For School of Arts, Languages and Cultures students, do take advantage of their coursebook bundles at the start of each term – it’s a really good deal.

Portico Library

Mosley St

Housed inside a building built to look like an Ancient Greek temple, Portico Library was once open only to its exclusive male-only membership. Now, it’s open to everyone. With over 200 years of history and 25,000+ books, Portico is the perfect study spot. Their collections are open to the public, meaning anyone can apply for a temporary reader’s pass. Entry is free.

House of Books and Friends

King St

This beautiful bookshop and social space is an absolutely wonderful place to stop for a brew. It is a social enterprise business that wants to tackle loneliness in the local area. They host book clubs, interview authors, and keep a chatty café table open for strangers to bond over a shared love of literature.

That’s not all, of course. There’s the Central Library on St Peter’s Square, as well as dozens more independents to discover. It shows that in Manchester, you are never too far away from a good book.