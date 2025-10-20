Cyberpunk dreams and saxophone screams: The Midnight bring synth-wave magic to Sheffield

Words by Laurent Swyngedauw

The Midnight‘s European tour landed in Sheffield with all the atmospheric intensity you’d expect from the Los Angeles synth-wave band. Notably, Sheffield was the first show to sell out on the European leg. The Midnight have become masters of the synth-wave form, and are heavily inspired by the electronic music genre and its surrounding eighties pop culture, reimagining its sounds and aesthetics by blending synthesisers with emotional saxophone solos and introspective lyrics that evoke sunset drives and bittersweet memories. Touring in support of their most successful release, Syndicate, the band proved why they’ve become one of the most prominent acts in the retro-wave scene, delivering a setlist that balanced nostalgic warmth with their apocalypse-themed new album.

Local band Pale Blue Eyes warmed up the crowd before The Midnight took the stage to the instrumental opening of ‘Syndicate’, the introductory track of their latest album which was seamlessly transitioned into ‘Shadowerse’. Immediately, those signature echo-heavy eighties-style drums filled the venue, setting the tone for what would become a masterclass in cinematic electronic music. The energy surged with ‘Friction’, a fast-tempo track where the drums and bassline truly command attention, complete with a blistering guitar solo. It’s the kind of song you’d hear in a video game where you’re racing towards the sunset—think neon grids and light cycles, pure retro-futuristic driving energy.

What surprised many in attendance was hearing ‘Shadows’ so early in the set. This staple from their 2017 album, Nocturnal, features a metronomic synth melody that doubles as the bassline, punctuated by a commanding saxophone solo. Playing such a fan favourite this early signalled the band’s confidence in their newer material, while an unexpected highlight came with a remixed version of ‘Days of Thunder’ from their debut album. This wasn’t the version performed during their 2023 Manchester show, but the drum-and-bass-inspired beat showcased their drummer’s technical skill and the band’s willingness to reimagine their own catalogue: it’s always refreshing to hear artists take risks with their established hits.

Throughout the performance, the interplay between Tyler Lyle’s warm vocals and their female vocalist Lelia Broussard added a dynamic layer that truly distinguishes The Midnight from their synth-wave peers. All five members shared the spotlight equally, whether through the pulsing basslines, shimmering synths, or those emotive saxophone solos that have become their signature. ‘Love is An Ocean’ felt like a loving nod to their earlier sound — danceable yet introspective, with an emotive saxophone solo to match. Between songs, Lyle thanked fans for making Syndicate their most successful release in a moment that underscored the genuine connection between band and audience.

‘Fatal Obsession’, led by Lelia’s vocals, followed: tracks like these that featured both vocalists alongside the saxophone were easy to gravitate towards, as the band concoct a combination that best represents their unique position in the genre. ‘Crystalline’ built slowly before erupting into a crescendo of drums and saxophone that had the crowd completely captivated. The mix of old and new material kept the energy dynamic, from the poppy catchiness of ‘The Right Way’ to the surprise inclusion of ‘A Place of Her Own’ — a deep cut from The Midnight’s previous album, Heroes, that perfectly set up the explosive energy of ‘Gloria’.

On the topic of surprises, The Midnight’s saxophonist descended into the crowd to perform the solo from ‘Vampires’, creating an unforgettable moment of connection between performer and audience. The show’s emotional peak arrived before ‘Comeback Kid’, when Lyle delivered a heartfelt speech about overcoming difficult periods in life. The vulnerability of that moment, segueing into one of the night’s most powerful saxophone solos, demonstrated why The Midnight’s music resonates beyond mere nostalgia—it’s about genuine human experience wrapped in synth-soaked production.

Another highlight came in the form of ‘Los Angeles’, a cinematic love letter to the band’s home city that perfectly encapsulates the group’s ability to evoke nostalgia for places and moments you’ve never experienced. The night continued with ‘Good in Red’, a song from The Midnight’s 2021 EP, which was recreated live with the accompaniment of impressive lighting design and some of the strongest synth melodies of the evening. Closing with their flagship anthem ‘Sunset’, The Midnight provided a fitting conclusion to a night that felt like cruising through a retro-futuristic dreamscape.

The Midnight delivered exactly what their dedicated fanbase came for: eighties nostalgia infused with modern sensibility and genuine emotional depth. The Sheffield show proved that Syndicate‘s darker, dystopian themes — disillusionment, corrupting ambition, and the shadows of the American Dream — haven’t diminished their ability to make audiences feel everything at once. If their music sounds like driving through a neon-lit city at 3 AM, this concert was that journey in real-time. For anyone who loves night drives, introspection, or that perfect blend of melancholy and hope, The Midnight remain essential listening, and they’re even better live.