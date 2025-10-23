61-year old charged with burglaries of student flats

A 61 year old was arrested and charged after a string of burglaries of student flats in Victoria Park. He was later named as Paul Morgan.

In an X post, Longsight and Moss Side Police confirmed an incident on 11 October, following a 999 call at 4:30am from Anson Road, Victoria Park.

Morgan, from Kentford Drive, Manchester, was charged with four counts of burglary in connection to the charges. He was also charged with the assault of a police officer.

He appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 13 October in relation to the above charges, according to Greater Manchester Police.

According to Manchester City Council, more than 1,000 student homes are burgled every year in Manchester, with one in three burglaries occurring due to windows and doors being left open and unsecured.

Greater Manchester Police continue to recommend that students’ properly secure entrances into homes, ensure the property looks occupied, and keep valuables out of sight to deter potential burglars.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “Paul Morgan (12/10/2025), of Kentford Drive, Manchester, has been charged with four burglary offences and assaulting a police officer, and will appear in court today. They relate to incidents on Anson Road, Victoria Park, at 4:30am on 11/10/2025 following a 999 call”.