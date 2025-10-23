Skip to main content
tealwoodall
23rd October 2025

61-year old charged with burglaries of student flats

61-year old, Paul Morgan, arrested and charged with burglaries after an incident that occurred in Victoria Park in the early hours of 11 October
Categories:
TLDR
61-year old charged with burglaries of student flats
Anson Road. Credit: Gerard England @ Wiki Commons

A 61 year old was arrested and charged after a string of burglaries of student flats in Victoria Park. He was later named as Paul Morgan.

In an X post, Longsight and Moss Side Police confirmed an incident on 11 October, following a 999 call at 4:30am from Anson Road, Victoria Park.

Morgan, from Kentford Drive, Manchester, was charged with four counts of burglary in connection to the charges. He was also charged with the assault of a police officer.

He appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 13 October in relation to the above charges, according to Greater Manchester Police.

According to Manchester City Council, more than 1,000 student homes are burgled every year in Manchester, with one in three burglaries occurring due to windows and doors being left open and unsecured.

Greater Manchester Police continue to recommend that students’ properly secure entrances into homes, ensure the property looks occupied, and keep valuables out of sight to deter potential burglars.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “Paul Morgan (12/10/2025), of Kentford Drive, Manchester, has been charged with four burglary offences and assaulting a police officer, and will appear in court today. They relate to incidents on Anson Road, Victoria Park, at 4:30am on 11/10/2025 following a 999 call”. 

tealwoodall

tealwoodall

More Coverage

New Schengen border checks: All you need to know

New Schengen border checks: All you need to know

Sunday October 12 saw the introduction of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES). Here’s all you need to know about how it will work
Tel Aviv University and Cops Discussed at First Union Assembly of the Year

Tel Aviv University and Cops Discussed at First Union Assembly of the Year

The first Union Assembly took place on Thursday, October 16. The two policies discussed were the University of Manchester’s partnership with Tel Aviv University and Cops Out
One step closer to £400 million Fallowfield accommodation redevelopment

One step closer to £400 million Fallowfield accommodation redevelopment

Construction will start early next year, but won’t be fully completed until 2030
Pro-Palestine protestors march on 7 October anniversary

Pro-Palestine protestors march on 7 October anniversary

In one of the first major protests of the academic year, pro-Palestine protestors marched through Rusholme in opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank

Popular Articles