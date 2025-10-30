10 spooky reads for Halloween

Frankenstein is undoubtedly a classic piece of literature, telling the story of a scientist who forms a creature out of body parts. The experiment goes wrong, resulting in a chilling plot dealing with themes of ambition, social rejection and the pursuit of knowledge. Plus, it’s the perfect time to have a refresher read with the new Frankenstein film adaptation out now. ‘It Came from the Closet’ by various authors Mae Murphy If you’re a massive horror nerd like me, you’ll love this collection of essays ruminating on horror classics. It Came from the Closet features writers like Carmen Maria Machado and Kirsty Logan, using their personal experiences with horror films like ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and ‘Halloween’ to offer unique interpretations of queerness in the genre. ‘American Psycho’ by Brett Easton Ellis Laurence Young Brett Easton Ellis’ American Psycho is well-known for its film adaptation, but have you read the book yet? It goes into so much more detail than the film with the novel following Patrick Bateman’s much-longer killing spree, making for a very intense horror. ‘Pursuit’ by Joyce Carol Oates Maariya Daud A book that oscillates between the present and a traumatising childhood past. The image that most stuck with me from this book is a field scattered with skulls and bones. Need I say anything more? Want some more spooky reads? Check out last year’s Halloween reccomendation list for more horror inspo.