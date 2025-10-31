Spooky season watchlist for horror haters

With Halloween just around the corner and the evenings growing colder, it’s the perfect time for cosy movie nights. Spooky season is traditionally horror’s moment, whether you are scaring yourself at the cinema or on the sofa – but sinister stories and gore aren’t for everyone. If you’re after something gentler that still has the Halloween or autumnal spirit, you’ve come to the right place.

Old favourites

Some childhood classics are just as entertaining for adults, with or without the nostalgia factor. Explicitly Halloween-oriented films such as ParaNorman, Corpse Bride, Monster House and Frankenweenie are excellent animated tales for a spooky watch. Coraline stands the test of time for both beauty and eeriness, and the songs and visuals of The Nightmare Before Christmas are unforgettable. Tim Burton truly knows how to do Halloween cinema.

Another childhood classic encompassing both warmth and darkness is Harry Potter. A timeless favourite, this seven-film series is perfect for cosy nights in. As the evenings get darker, there’s no better time to snuggle up with a mug of hot chocolate and re-visit the story of ‘the boy who lived’, delving into the magical world of butterbeer and Hogwarts.

Fans of the magical world of Harry Potter might also enjoy The Spiderwick Chronicles, providing you with plenty more mystic escapism. Jared (Freddie Highmore) finds a field guide at his family’s new house which reveals that fairies, goblins, trolls and other beings live nearby. With Jared facing off against an evil ogre, as well as his mother’s scepticism, Spiderwick is a great autumnal, fantastical adventure.

After something less supernatural but still light-hearted? Perhaps Fantastic Mr Fox belongs on your watchlist. Wes Anderson’s stop-motion adaption of the Roald Dahl classic tugs at heartstrings through its warm, autumnal palette. Meryl Streep and George Clooney voice this adventure-comedy film about cunning Mr Fox, who risks everything to keep his family alive by stealing off nearby farmers – until his schemes take a wrong turn and the three men set out to kill him.

Spookier stories

For something darker, a rather haunting film with a post-apocalyptic setting is 9. In a world where machines have annihilated humanity, dolls that have been brought to life by a scientist battle terrifying machines that seek to destroy them.

One master of the spooky for those who don’t love horror is Tim Burton. A Halloween highlight from 1990 is Edward Scissorhands, starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in a dark fantasy tragic romance. A creepy castle, intricate costumes, and flashes of dark humour turn it into an irresistible cocktail of genres. For another genre blend, why not try Burton’s Sleepy Hollow? The film is based on folklore about a headless horseman and a policeman investigating his murders in an eerie village.

If you’re after a real spectacle, Beetlejuice is a must-watch. Burton’s 1988 classic which helped define the ‘Burtonesque’ style, blends dark humour with a bit of gore, making it the ideal Halloween pick for those that shy away from true horror but want to sink their teeth in just a little. After a couple die in a car accident, they come back to haunt their old home – only making the unsuspecting new family summon the mischievous spirit Beetlejuice for help.

Outside of Burton but along the same lines is The Brothers Grimm, which takes the historical authors (played by Heath Ledger and Matt Damon) and turns them into con-artists who, much to their surprise, encounter real ghosts and curses. You could also go for Warm Bodies, a weird and wonderful genre-blend of romantic horror. It follows a zombie (Nicholas Hoult) who falls in love with a non-infected human, and the ensuing tale is surprisingly sweet.

For a similar mix of the gothic, the risqué, and some silliness, you can guarantee a fun night by watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Outrageous and absurd, nothing quite compares to this bizarre cult classic musical from the 70s that is still immensely popular in theatre and on screen.

Thrilling TV

The Cartoon Network mini-series Over the Garden Wall is simultaneously uncanny and enchanting. Two brothers get lost in the woods and encounter a plethora of dark, strange, and eccentric creatures and characters. Somehow both unnerving and wholesome, the ten 10-minute episodes can be binged in one sitting.

For something longer, try Sabrina the Teenage Witch. This series follows 16-year-old Sabrina who discovers her magical powers and must navigate them everyday teen life. It is an easy watch, a light-hearted supernatural sitcom, and Sabrina’s iconic look makes for the perfect Halloween costume.

Wednesday might also provide you with some costume inspiration. This spooky Netflix series follows the morbidly curious Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she attempts to solve a murder mystery at her eerie boarding school. Letting the iconic Addams Family character take centre stage, the two-season show is filled with twists, supernatural mystery and sarcasm.

Finally, if you want to steer away from the supernatural altogether, Gilmore Girls has a real autumnal allure. Characters Rory and Lorelai live a coffee-fuelled life in the charming small town of Stars Hollow. The show captures their life together in the world of school, friendships, family drama and relationships. Seven seasons long, Gilmore Girls embodies early-noughties nostalgia, making it an endlessly relatable watch.

Whether you prefer the eerie supernatural, or the comfort of well-known classics, there’s no shortage of films and series to keep you entertained. So grab a blanket and snuggle up – the best way to celebrate spooky season is a cosy night in front of the screen.