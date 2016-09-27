Top 5: Post-Freshers Comedown

Freshers is over and the fact that you’ve got a 9am tomorrow physically hurts. Flop down into your beanbag chair for the Mancunion’s top five songs for the post-freshers comedown

1. Peace – ‘Float Forever’

True to its title this track floats along on a tide of echoing melodic guitar, musingly chilled, best enjoyed whilst relaxing in a beanbag chair of course.

2. The Antlers – ‘Crest’

Silberman’s dreamy vocals dragged through reverb paired with plenty of muted brass on this track feels silky and suave.

3. Warpaint – ‘Feeling Alright’

Perfectly encompassing a determination to survive anything life throws at you, this moody track has the kind of wistful grit needed to insist that you are “careless, not hopeless”.

4. The Beatles – ‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’

Almost 8 minutes of intense Beatles bluesy rock with enough warp to make your head spin, a sultry Sunday afternoon hangover must.

5. Weezer – ‘Island In The Sun’

Cling onto the last remnants of summer with this sunny track: ‘Island in the Sun’ can stave off those post-freshers blues. Even the most novice guitarist can look at the chords for this song and feel great about themselves.