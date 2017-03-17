Preview: Sex Week 2017

Let’s talk about sex. Here’s the line-up for this year’s annual Sex Week

Sex Week 2017 is here from Monday 20th – Friday 24th March. The Students’ Union will be hosting a variety of events, organised by student-led group Sexpression, to help engage students in sex education and empowerment.

Sexpression believes providing students with the sources to learn about sex, whether it be through a pub quiz or a sexual pleasure workshop, is key in creating an all-inclusive and safe culture around sex. So, what has the week got to offer?

Monday 20th March

Painful Periods: What is Endometriosis? 5-6pm, Room 2

Sex-Themed Pub Quiz 6pm, Union Bar

If the title alone doesn’t entice you, then maybe the £50 bar tab up for grabs will!

Tuesday 21st March

LGBT + Issues in Healthcare 6-7pm, Room 8

Action for Trans Health and the LGBT Foundation discuss LGBT + issues in healthcare, barriers to access and best practice for healthcare professionals. Certificates provided!

Sexual Pleasure Workshop 6-7:30pm, Room 2

What is sexual pleasure? Following the success of the past 2 years, Ali Hanbury from the Proud Trust is back! Note: Self-Defining Women only.

Wednesday 22nd March

Biphoria Stall 12-4pm, Students’ Union Foyer

Sexpression STD Testing Stall 1-5pm, Students’ Union Foyer

Living with HIV 5pm, Room 2

Hear from a volunteer from George House Trust about their experience living with HIV. Certificates provided.

Friday 24th March

Sex Work During Austerity 12:30 -2pm, Academy 3

Our panel event included speakers from Ugly Mugs (a national organisation seeking greater access to justice for sex workers), English Collective of Prostitutes (self-help organisation of sex workers campaigning for decriminalisation of prostitution, worker rights and safety), a representative from the

Sex Workers Open University and John Goldring, Liz Cain and Adam Westall (academics from Manchester Metropolitan University, authors of ‘An Exploratory study of the growth of online male sex work in Manchester)’.