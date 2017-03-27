Preview: Manchester Lift-Off Film Festival

On the 27th, 28th & 29th of March 2017, Lift-Off Film Festival is coming to Manchester. It will be held at Texture which is located on 67 Lever St, Manchester City Centre.

The festival seeks to promote the best of independent film making, from both students and professionals. Screenings include challenging features, short films and documentaries. The festival will end with a networking event and local filmmaker showcase.

The line-up includes:

Northern Lights, Directed by Nicholas Connor.

Northern Lights is a coming-of-age film starring Katie Quinn as a young girl named Emma, who wants to enjoy her final years of youth but is weighed down by anxiety and pressure from her mother.

The Botanist, Directed by Maude Plante-Husaruk & Maxime Lacoste-Lebuis

This award-winning short is about Raimberdi, a botanist who built his own hydroelectric station in order to aid his family’s survival during a crisis.

Where the Windmills Are Directed by Mads Erichsen

This Danish film will premier at Lift-Off festival, and is a story of young love in a school in Denmark.

To see the line-up, buy tickets and watch the trailers, visit the Lift-Off website which can be found here

Ben Pohlman Co-Director and Co-Founder of Lift-Off has said of the festival “Our film festivals are the perfect place to meet up and coming filmmakers at various stages of their careers, from new to award-winning talent, as well as other industry professionals. Through the Lift-Off Film Festivals, we aim to build a community of talented filmmakers and film enthusiasts. We’re all people who love compelling storytelling and good cinema”.

James Bradley Co-Director and Co-Founder of Lift-Off commented; “Getting into any Lift-Off Film Festival is a massive achievement. The world of independent film has grown so much over the years that many of the grass rooted filmmakers and emerging professionals are left without much of a platform any more. We felt that many of these artists who were producing exceptional work were being hugely ignored – and deserved to be seen!”