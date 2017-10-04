Recycling Rapture

Debbie Harry, otherwise known as Blondie, dazzled all as she walked for an environmentally conscious VIN + OMI collection at London Fashion Week.

Singer Debbie Harry catapulted to stardom in American pop-punk band Blondie, named after her iconic platinum blonde locks. Since the 1970s she has been a fashion icon for many, with her new wave style that involved double denim, studded leather and statement t-shirts. Her look even inspired artist Andy Warhol, who created four silk printed portraits of Harry, one of the most well-recognised bodies of his work.

Debbie Harry once famously declared that “Being hot never hurts!” and she clearly still lives by that today at the age of 72, stunning audiences at the VIN + OMI show during London Fashion Week. The singer opened the show in a leggy lime green, draped hem dress and metallic trainers. The fashion house is known for their creative designs, making the eccentric Bubbles costumes for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Their recent collection for Spring/Summer 2018 maintains this innovation and focuses attention on renewable fashion, using materials made from plastics removed from the sea. For example, they use rPET yarn which is made from recycled bottles. Furthermore, the catwalk was covered in plastic, with protest posters splattered on the walls which reinforced the purpose of the show. The designers hope it “will encourage more designers worldwide to explore their local textile options and turn discarded plastic into clothing”. They want to “highlight how innovative eco fabrics can be fun, high fashion and wearable”. The show was attended by a number of celebrity names who showed their support, including Boy George and Jasmine Guinness.

Harry is the ideal model for this collection. Her high-profile reputation brings public attention to the cause but more importantly, she has also long been a supporter of Riverkeeper. The New York-based organization helped pass the Clean Water Act in 1972 and continues to protect the Hudson River from unwanted waste that could pollute the water and its inhabitants. About the show, she declared that “they believe, like I do, that we should STOP F*CKING THE PLANET!”.

Debbie Harry is currently set to tour the UK in October and November this year. She will wear designs by VIN + OMI on stage. Find her Pollinator tour dates in the link below.

Shows