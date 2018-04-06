Divinity: Original Sin 2 coming to consoles

The 2017 PC hit, Divinity: Original Sin 2, has been confirmed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The turn-based RPG, developed by Larian Studios, will arrive on next-gen consoles in August 2018, having been released on PC in September 2017.

The original Divinity: Original Sin followed an almost identical pattern: it was released in 2014 and, after garnering both critical and commercial success, arrived on consoles just over a year later in October 2015.

The sequel has been no less successful, attracting metascores from metacritic and Steam users of over 90 per cent, and gaining over 1.25 million owners on Steam alone. Unlike its predecessor, however, Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be published on consoles by Japanese publisher Bandai Namco.

Speaking of the collaboration, Swen Vincke, founder and CEO of Larian explained, “it was very important to us to have Divinity: Original Sin 2 distributed by a team that understands how to bring RPGs to a broad audience. With Dark Souls and The Witcher, Bandia Namco Entertainment demonstrated they know how to do exactly that and so I’m very happy we’ll have their support.”

Larian will no doubt be hoping that the move to console can project the Divinity games from indie sensation to established franchise. Indeed, despite the unequivocal success of Original Sin, Original Sin 2 still had to rely on a successful kickstarting campaign in order to fund development.

With local co-op and online play once again set to be a prominent feature of the console version of Original Sin 2 — as was the case with Original Sin — Larian are clearly looking to broaden the game’s appeal by adapting an already highly accomplished game to the specifications of console audiences.

Whilst this is relatively minor news for pre-existing fans of the series, who probably rightly felt a port was only a matter of time, it represents huge news for prospective new players, who may be getting access to one of the richest, well-crafted, and detailed RPGs of all time.