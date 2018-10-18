Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick crowned F3 Champion

Could the future of Formula One be in the hands of a household name? Mick Schumacher, the son of Michael, would certainly like to hope so after running away with the Formula 3 title this year. Mick finished the season on 365 points, 57 clear of the nearest competition, winning the championship with a race to spare — this is including an impressive eight race victories and 14 podium finishes.

Schumacher’s dominance, especially in the latter half of the season, evokes memories of the brilliance his father brought to the track back in the 1990s. Mick Schumacher is following in the footsteps of his dad who won the F3 Championship in 1990 which paved the way for his F1 debut for Jordan in 1991.

Although the F3 champion is somewhat of an outsider, with spaces still up for grabs at Toro Rosso, Force India, and Williams, he could be lining up on the F1 grid in the foreseeable future. Some of the most high-profile names in the sport all began in the single-seaters, including Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hülkenberg, and Esteban Ocon. It will be Ocon’s story that will inspire Schumacher the most, with the Frenchman having raced in F3 as recently as 2014.

Rumours had been circulating that Toro Rosso were looking to poach Schumacher to race for them in 2019 but these were quashed by the team chief, Hemult Marko, who said: “he is not on our list and we have [made] no contact at all with him.”

Meanwhile, off the racetrack, the condition of Schumacher’s father Michael has been kept relatively secret since a skiing accident in 2013 — he is currently rehabilitating at home in Geneva. While his father’s recovery process continues Mick is ensuring that the Schumacher name is still present in the world of motor racing and who knows, perhaps his talent will go on to surpass even his father’s record 7 Championship wins.