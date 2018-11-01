150 new Drinkaware staff to keep Mancunian clubbers safe

Funding has been secured for the recruitment of an additional 150 staff members to ensure the safety of Greater Manchester’s club-goers.

The new Drinkaware staff will work in clubs and venues to help support the welfare and wellbeing of young people, working to reunite lost customers with their friends, help people into taxis and even provide a shoulder to cry on.

The Drinkaware Trust is an independent alcohol education charity that attempts to “reduce alcohol-related harm by helping people make better choices about their drinking”.

Staff also ‘mingle’ with those in bars and clubs that might be seen as vulnerable due to too much alcohol consumption and will attempt to promote a ‘positive social atmosphere’.

Sacha Lord, found of the Warehouse Project and Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester said: “We all know that a night out in Greater Manchester is one of the best in the world and we want to ensure that all our residents and visitors have the chance to enjoy themselves, safely.”

He added: “Drinkaware are the perfect partners to work with on this and we are delighted they have committed to extend their crew training and e-learning programmes to all of the boroughs across Greater Manchester. We look forward to rolling out these fantastic initiatives in 2019.”

The scheme has been trialled successfully in Bolton, with plans to extend the scheme to Altrincham in Trafford.

Rommel Moseley, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Drinkaware, said that “Drinkaware is delighted to be expanding our successful Drinkaware Crew and Vulnerability training across Greater Manchester to support the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the Night-Time Adviser in keeping people safe on a night out whilst promoting a vibrant night time economy.”

Drinkaware staff are also operating throughout the country in Nottingham, Exeter, Plymouth, and Cheltenham.