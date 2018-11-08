Album Review: Yung Lean – Poison Ivy

Yung Lean’s latest release, Poison Ivy, is a dive into an exquisitely curated selection of synths, beats and his trademark monotone vocals. The mixtape is an apparent development of the more personal and melancholic tones seen in the likes of its predecessor Stranger. The careful mixing and production by Whitearmor is full of deep layering and echoes of specific sounds. The duo have collaborated on almost all of Lean’s releases and Poison Ivy shows just why the combination has lasted. Whitearmor’s production combined with Lean’s vocals create something that feels hypnotic and entrancing.

Lean’s trademark vocals kick off the EP in the form of leading single ‘happy feet’. The rhythmic quality to his voice is composed over low keys and synths before the chorus sets in with its repetitive but catchy lyric “Diamonds dance like Happy Feet but happy ain’t my set” – a reference to his rap crew Sad Boys and their increasing wealth, injecting energy into the record.

In a continuation of this strong opening is ‘friday the 13th’, which forms a tribute to Lean’s late manager Barron Machat who died in a car accident three years ago. The melancholic rhymes are set over fast-paced trap beats before launching into the hook. While the EP features little difference in terms of individual track style (each songs sound relatively similar), the record is still a cohesive development in Lean’s career.

Another standout is ‘silicon wings’, which features a further intensely catchy hook – Lean’s self-admitted specialty. The Swedish singer recites “Two hundred stacks before the day begins”, set to a combination of thrumming beats and synths that allow the listener to once more relish in Whitearmor’s production talents.

Lean finishes the slick EP with my personal favourite, ‘bender++girlfriend’. With refreshing honesty, Lean mixes classic rap references to drugs and money with lyrics that are a just a bit heart-wrenching. The loveliness of “We all get lost sometimes but I surrender” is followed by the somewhat intimate, all too personal repetition of “I’m scared when you fall, we cannot fall, she fell asleep on my arm”. This vulnerability draws to mind previous works from the rapper such as ‘Agony’ and ‘Yellowman’. The track is an excellent finisher that allows us to hear a more personal and developed side to the young artist.

More talented and emotionally poignant than his 22 years might suggest, the new more melancholic angle is an interesting change of direction from the rapper. The beat-drenched vocals, smooth lyrics and incredible production from Whitearmor leave you just wishing the 23-minute record was longer.

Rating: 8/10.