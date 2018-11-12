In Conversation with Broken Hands

Potent 5-piece, Broken Hands are finally back from their two-year break having signed a record deal with the legendary Atlantic Records who approached them towards “the end of touring Turbulence.” The Kent-born band have returned to the alternative scene with 2 spectral brand-new singles: ‘Friend’s House’ and ‘Split in Two’. Taking a slightly different angle with their newly released tracks, Broken Hands have left their “mushroom farm in the middle of nowhere” and have finally “set up shop and got down to it.”

‘Friend’s House’ opens with a sinister piano tune, embellished with a distant, lo-fi, and fuzzed-out guitar riff. As frontman Dale begins his autobiographical vocals, the song suddenly transforms into a thrashing and intense concoction of everything that makes Broken Hands one of the most exciting upcoming bands of the decade.

In ‘Split in Two’, however, there’s certainly no faffing about before the quintet plunge you into an ecstasy of punching guitar riffs, echoing lyricism, and heart-pounding drums. Having said this, despite a strong comeback from Broken Hands, it appears their newer releases may resonate just that little bit more with the mainstream indie rock sound.

After asking the lads what kind of direction they see themselves taking with a new album on the horizon, they assure me that their newer material has had “a more instant punch in the rehearsal room” than their previous stuff. This is a bold statement given their astronomical debut, Turbulence, is without a doubt one of the most peculiar, experimental, and exciting rock albums of the last 5 years.

A major reason why Turbulence has left such a profound impact on my senses is the band’s ability to translate such vigour and relentlessness live. The album “focused on space and the outside” creating a very surreal and thrilling live experience, especially with half the members dressed in tinfoil coats and lab jackets — not to mention Dale’s exhilarated stare and whole-body flinches.

But now that Broken Hands have landed back on Earth, their new record is “focused on the inner — the internal.” I’m not entirely sure what that means to be honest, but I am here for it and you should be too. After announcing their upcoming December tour with dates spanning from Glasgow to London, Broken hands will be hitting Manchester’s Eagle Inn on the 3rd December. Taking inspiration from My Morning Jacket and Secret Machines, as well as landing a support slot for heavy metal godfathers Black Sabbath back in 2014, Broken Hands are certainly tight, pounding, and exhilarating performers.

It is clear the boys are eager to get back on their own headlining tour, after warming up with a few shows supporting Band of Skulls, they liken themselves to a “vampire that hasn’t had a drink for too long.” Feeling fairly confident for their upcoming stretch, Broken Hands draw value in helping their crowds achieve “escapism” at their shows. Through visuals, apt attire, and a whirlwind of electrically-charged energy, Broken Hands will do everything to ensure their fans “forget what they left outside” as soon as they enter their company.

If it’s only one gig you get yourself down to before the year is out, make sure it’s this one.