UoM ranks top 5 in the UK for graduate employability

The University of Manchester has been ranked fifth in the UK for graduate employability by The Times.

Graduates from the University of Manchester were ranked 35th most sought-after globally in The Times Higher Education 2018 Global University Employability Rankings.

This new ranking continues a spate of good results after the University of Manchester was ranked 19th best in the country by the Good University Guide 2019. It was also recently named by Reuters as one of the world’s most innovative universities.

This is despite the university currently holding a silver Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) award rather than the highest award of gold.

According to the University of Manchester, The Global University Employability Ranking is one of the most “robust and respected measures for employability across the higher education sector.”

The rankings were compiled from a poll of 7,000 respondents, representing employers who have recruited more than 250,000 young graduates in the past 12 months.

15 UK universities appeared in the Global University Employability Ranking this year, with the top 5 situated in London — but the University of Cambridge was the only UK university to make it into the global top 10, ranking 4th.

41 countries around the world are represented in the top 250 most employable universities. The most represented countries alongside the United Kingdom and the United States include France, Germany and China.